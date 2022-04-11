Our Favourite 3-In-1 Robot Vacuum Is Now on Sale for $400 Off

For those of you who are always short on time, but love the feeling of a squeaky clean floor beneath your feet, you simply must bag this robot vacuum that can suck, mop and empty itself better than you ever thought you could. Here’s how you can grab our favourite robot vacuum cleaner, the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ for $400 off.

Thanks to Amazon Australia’s Big Smile Sale, you can grab it now for just $799, down from $1,199. The Deebot N8+ is a three-in-one robot vacuum featuring 2,300Pa suction power, multi-floor mapping, virtual boundary and carpet detection. Considering everything this Ecovacs robot vacuum can do, being able to save $400 off is a done deal to us.

But hurry, because this deal will end on Wednesday, 13 April.

What can the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ do?

For starters, this Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaner allows you to clean completely hands-free thanks to nifty auto-emptying function. Each time it gets full, it will scuttle back to its charging station and deposit all of the dust and dirt it’s picked up. Depending on how often you need to run your robot vacuum cleaner, you won’t have to empty its 2.5L internal dust bag for between 30 and 60 days.

If you’re someone with a pet or two, then you’ll love the Deebot robot vacuum because it gives you more time to enjoy having fun with your fur baby, rather than spending time cleaning up any dirt they track into your home or any fluff sheddings. It’s especially handy during allergy season because you can schedule your Ecovacs robot vacuum to regularly mill around the house cleaning up as much dust as possible.

The Ecovacs Home App is a lifesaver for those who are on a time crunch, like full-time professionals or hands-on parents who can never stop for a moment. Through the app, you can set and plan a schedule for your Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum to follow. You can even use it to map your house, so you can set no-go areas, tell it which room to clean and select the correct cleaning mode for each floor. It’s even Alexa-compatible so you can use voice control to start or stop its schedule. You can grab a Echo Dot to go with it here.

The app also sports the best laser navigation with dToF technology. This will prevent your little robot vacuum from bumping into furniture or stubbing anyone’s big toe. For those who live in a multi-level home, not only will it remember the different floors, but this vacuum knows how to detect falls so that it won’t throw itself down your staircase.

The Ecovacs Deebot vacuum also happens to boast 2,300Pa, which is more than the usual suctioning power that other Ecovacs robot vacuums possess. If you live in a carpeted home, its suction will dig deep into your floors to eliminate even the most invisible specks of dirt. There’s even four cleaning modes ranging from low, medium, high and ultra high. And if you want, you can even turn on its mopping function and let it scrub away any stains or marks on your tiles.

What other robot vacuums can you save on right now?

For suctioning prowess, mopping and self-emptying, we think $799 is a fair price to pay for such a good quality robot vacuum cleaner. However, we understand that it might be a bit steep for some robovac-owners-to-be. Instead, why not consider the Ecovacs N8 (now $499, down from $799). It can still suck and mop just as well as the N8+ however, you’ll just have to compromise on its lack of a self-emptying feature.

Your next option is the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8+ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (now $899, down from $1,299), which is very similar to the Ecovacs N8+ with a slight difference. While it maintains suctioning, mopping and auto-emptying capabilities, the Ozmo T8+ sports a more advanced obstacle avoidance system. Instead of a mechanical avoidance feature, it uses TrueMapping technology through 3D structured light to detect objects, which makes it a better choice for overall cleaning efficiency.

Lastly, if you’re interested in a model with an extended runtime, you can try the Uoni robot vacuum cleaner (now $679.29, down from $929.99). It’s a great middle option if you still want the auto-emptying function that the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ offers, but you’re happy to sacrifice its mopping feature.