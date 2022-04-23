Doctor Who Announces New Audiobooks Starring the Fugitive Doctor and The Master

Doctor Who is no stranger to the world of audio dramas, particularly those released by British publisher Big Finish. The publisher has created various adventures for the first twelve Doctors and their various companions ever since 1991, with Jodie Whittaker’s current 13th incarnation having been locked off due to current licensing rights. That, however, is finally set to change with a new pair of audio adventures.

Big Finish have announced two new audiobooks, the first of an upcoming line of books centered on the current era of Doctor Who. The Fugitive Doctor Adventures centres on Jo Martin’s renegade version of the Doctor who first showed up back in the 2020 episode “Fugitive of the Judoon” and was last seen in last year’s Doctor Who: Flux. On the Doctor Who website, Martin praised Big Finish for being a “vital part of the [Doctor Who] fandom,” and expressed at excitement at getting to return to her surprise role. David Richardson, its producer, teased a “whole new era to explore” for Martin’s Doctor that would help make her own mark on the universe.

Image: BBC/Big Finish Publishing

The second book is Call Me Master, and it’s exactly what the title implies, a solo adventure focused on the Doctor’s nemesis and fellow Time Lord, presently played by Sacha Dhawan. (Dhawan is set to return as the Master in Whittaker’s final episode later this year.) That book’s producer, Heather Challands, promised this Master’s audiobook would “peel back the layers” of the character in a way that would satisfy longtime fans. Dhawan, having previously guest starred in several Doctor Who and Torchwood audio dramas since 2014, was thrilled at getting the chance to star in his own story. “The Master is a joy to play on so many levels! I can’t wait to see what he’s going to be getting up to without the Doctor around to hold him back!”

Both Fugitive and Master will run six episodes long, and feature their own fully voiced, currently undisclosed casts for their respective leads to have cosmic time-travelling adventures with. They’ll also have their own collector’s edition CD box sets, with their respective six episodes spread across three discs and two volumes, for physical media fans. If you go digital, you can naturally download it; either way, they each feature their own behind the scenes extras.

Image: BBC/Big Finish Publishing

A release date for either book hasn’t been given, but they’re both currently available to pre-order. And more adventures set in Whittaker’s era of Doctor Who are on the way.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.