Doctor Strange 2’s New Promo Highlights Stephen Strange’s Magical Entourage

Published 2 hours ago: April 3, 2022 at 3:15 am
Image: Marvel Studios

Since Iron Man 2 in 2010, pretty much all of Marvel’s movies have been team-up films in some form or fashion, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is no exception. The sequel, picking up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, will see Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange fight through the many perils of the multiverse, which threatens undo all of reality as we know it thanks in part to some stuff happening in a few TV shows. While Wong (Benedict Wong) will help Strange in his efforts and can always be relied on, a problem like this is going to take some help greater than two wizards.

A new promo for the film serves as a showcase for the allies (and sort of enemy?) that Strange will have with him in the sequel. A good amount of puts the spotlight on Elizabeth Olson’s Scarlet Witch, who’s gone into hiding after everything that happened in Westview. But when Steven comes calling for her insight into the multiverse, she can’t turn down his request to help, particularly if it means she a chance at reuniting with her kids, Billy and Tommy. Last we saw of her, she looked pretty determined to do so.

This new promo also offers just a little bit more footage of Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo, last seen in the trailer at the Super Bowl that he’ll be turning Stephen over to someone for his various transgressions with the multiverse. But since Ejiofor’s said to be playing variants of his character from the original film, there always exists the possibility of one of them becoming an ally of Stephen and his crew.

Since Multiverse comes out on May 6, the promo ends with the reveal that tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, April 6. Given how well Marvel movies tend to do at the box office, and how well the last MCU flick about alternate universes did, Cumberbatch may not have been blowing smoke when he talked about this film would hopefully reach the levels of Spider-Man: No Way Home. And if you’re not feeling safe enough to go to the theatre, you’ll have to wait later in the year for it to come to Disney+.

