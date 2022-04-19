Bose’s Excellent Noise-Cancelling QuietComfort Earbuds Are Over 25% Off Right Now

When it comes to buying pair of earbuds that has both excellent noise-cancellation and sound quality, you can usually expect to pay a few hundred dollars to get something good. In most cases, these earbuds are well worth the price, but it’s always nice to be able to grab a pair while on sale.

If you’re currently on the hunt for a pair of earbuds with some of the best noise-cancelling possible, look no further than the Bose QuietComfort. The audio quality and noise cancellation ability of these earbuds are as good as they are odd-looking – which is to say, very.

With a recommended retail price of $399.95, the Bose QuietComfort earbuds aren’t exactly cheap. However, you can currently pick up a pair on sale for $286, saving yourself a nice $113.95 off the top. That’s a great deal for a great pair of earbuds.

Why should you buy the Bose QuietComfort earbuds?

Released just over a year ago in September 2020, these earbuds became a fast favourite among Gizmodo Australia. In our review of the QuietComfort earbuds, we praised the fantastic sound quality:

“They’re one of the few pairs of true wireless earbuds music lovers might fully fall in love with, without feeling like they have to sacrifice too much quality for the form factor.”

Speaking from personal experience, I was impressed by how crisp and balanced these earbuds sounded, no matter what I was listening to. Even with the volume cranked up, there was little in the way of distortion. Up until recently, the QC earbuds didn’t have an equaliser option available through Bose’s companion app, but thankfully, a recent software update has introduced this feature so you can customise your audio however you please.

While its audio quality is great, the QuietComfort earbuds really shine when it comes to their active noise cancellation ability, which might be one of, if not the best that I’ve ever encountered. These earbuds have 11 levels of ANC available, and the highest setting gives you almost sense deprivation tank levels of silence.

These were my go-to headphones while working from home, and if I had a dollar for every time a roommate scared the hell out of me because I couldn’t hear them coming, I’d probably have enough to buy another pair.

While these earbuds may have one of the more, let’s say unique, designs on the market, they’re still comfy to wear. Its soft silicone earmoulds sit nicely in your ears and include a little wing that’ll help to hook them into place (it’s more comfortable than it sounds, I promise.)

The earbuds have a six-hour playback life, with an additional 12-hours available from the USB-C charging case. The only major fault I have for these earbuds is that the charging case is very chunky, so it usually needs a whole pocket to itself if you want to avoid a big bulge. The QC earbuds will also remember the last seven devices that it’s been paired to, which is great if you’re regularly swapping from your phone to your laptop.

I think the Bose QuietComfort’s are well worth the price, especially when you compare them with what other brands are offering within the same price range. You could pick pair of Apple AirPods Pro for the same retail price, but, for my money, I don’t think they’re as good as the Bose QuietComfort.

Where can you buy the Bose QuietComfort earbuds?

You can get the white Bose QuietComfort noise-cancelling earbuds on sale for $286 here. The only catch is that you’ll need to wait a bit for it to ship. If you don’t think the wait is worth the discount, the black pair of Bose QC earbuds are also on sale for $298 here, which is still a cracking price.