BMW Hired Hans Zimmer to Soundtrack the New 7 Series

Did you hear? There’s an all-new BMW 7 Series, and it’s quite the machine. There’s an updated front end, an all-electric option and a swanky new interior that would put most houses to shame. But, in all of BMW’s very eloquent marketing materials, one detail jumped out to me. And that was the firm’s partnership with film composer Hans Zimmer.

That’s right, the brains behind the music of Kung Fu Panda, Dunkirk and Gladiator has joined forces with BMW to make the new 7 Series sound epic.

Apparently, this bizarre partnership will manifest itself in three ways.

First, is something with the incredibly pretentious title, “BMW Iconic Sounds Electric.” This feature is found in the all-electric i7 and is a bespoke composition that plays whenever you hit the car’s start/stop button.

Apparently, it’s been designed to build “anticipation for the all-electric driving experience to come.” Right.

Then, there is another signature soundscape that plays whenever you activate the car’s massive TV screen in the back, which BMW has dubbed the Theatre Screen.

Part car, part movie theatre, all vibes. (Photo: BMW)

Whenever you activate this 31-inch, 8K display, the car will assume it’s movie time. As such, Zimmer tones will waft over you as the sunshades for the side windows, rear window and panoramic glass sunroof are closed, and the ambient lighting is dimmed.

It’s all wholly unnecessary, but I really want to see it in action.

The final use of the Pirates Of The Caribbean composer’s work comes when you select your driving mode in the new 7 Series.

If you put the 7 Series into Expressive Mode, the interior lighting changes and “expressive colours and abstract patterns” are displayed on all of the car’s many, many interior screens. While this all goes on, BMW says an “unconventional soundtrack” from Zimmer will begin playing to to capture the vibes.

If, instead, you put the car in Relax Mode, the focus shifts to “well-being, harmony, and relaxation.”

Now, you’ll be treated to a “subtle and harmonious interior soundscape” created by the Academy Award-winning composer.

Now showing at your nearest BMW i7. (Photo: BMW)

This seems like a lot of effort to go to in order to play out a few nicer bongs whenever you press a button in this $US100,000 ($138,820) car. I wonder how many buyers will excitedly hop into their new 7 Series, hit start and then think to themselves, “Hans Zimmer chose that chime.”

Really, it’s just a bit ridiculous.

Now, there’s no way to listen to the bespoke sounds crafted by this master of tune. But, BMW does attempt to describe them as having “a strikingly transparent timbre with spherical components.”

If you know what that means, and can recreate your idea of how they might sound then please do! I gave it a go with my saxophone last night and all I did was anger the neighbours, so hopefully the new BMW doesn’t sound anything like that.