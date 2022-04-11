Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler Joins Disney+’s Ironheart as a Producer

We already knew that Disney+ and Marvel had an Ironheart series on the way, with a cast that includes Dominique Thorne as teen genius Riri Williams as well as Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) and Lyric Ross (This is Us). We also knew that Chinaka Hodge (TNT’s Snowpiercer) is attached as the head writer. But now the show has gained an intriguing producing partner, as well as a pair of directors.

Ironheart is in development officially as part of the Walt Disney Company and Proximity overall TV deal, according to Variety. Why is that important? Well, Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler is the co-founder of Proximity, and he’s now attached to Irohheart as an executive producer alongside Marvel’s Kevin Feige and others. The character of Riri was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato; she’s a genius inventor who manages to create an advanced AI and suit of armour following the legacy of Tony Stark’s Iron-Man — and Thorne’s Riri Williams is slated to appear first in November’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Also news today: directing duties on Ironheart are to be split between Sam Bailey (Netflix’s Dear White People) and Angela Barnes (Starz’s Blindspotting). Both directors have recently been featured on critically acclaimed television continuations of indie films, so this sounds like a fantastic match to take the reins on stories that expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ironheart joins the upcoming Marvel and Disney+ line up alongside She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Echo, Secret Invasion, and Agatha: House of Harkness, all of which are in various stages of development. Since the streamer’s launch we’ve gotten a mighty dose of Marvel through WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the animated What If, Hawkeye, and (currently) Moon Knight. Just where on the release schedule Ironheart will fall remains to be seen as these shows have shuffled around before (check out our handy and constantly updated Marvel Studios release guide here). We’ll bring you more on Ironheart as and when we learn it.

