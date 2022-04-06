Federal Election 2022: Where the Parties Stand on Tech

The 2022 Australian Federal Election is just around the corner.

We know it’s coming, we just don’t know what date exactly the Australian Federal Election will be held in May. Regardless, we thought it was worthwhile to gather some information on what the major parties are promising if they gain office. As well as what the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) and tech platforms are doing to tackle misinformation in the lead up.

Let’s start with some quick election housekeeping.

When is the 2022 Australian Federal Election?

While a federal election is yet to be officially called, it’s almost certainly coming in May. The official line from the AEC is: “The federal election is scheduled to be held in the first half of 2022. A date has not been set”. Regardless, you should make sure you’re enrolled to vote – under federal electoral law, it is compulsory for all eligible Australian citizens to enrol and vote in federal elections, by-elections and referendums.

Also worth noting is that the AEC is quite active on Twitter, updating us with crucial info in the lead up.

What are the proposed tech policies?

While there’s a number of initiatives promised from both the Australian Labor Party (ALP) and the Coalition (Liberal and National parties), there’s also some made by the Australian Greens and the United Australia Party. However, we’ll just be drilling into the technology/environment adjacent announcements – the stuff Gizmodo Australia covers (and will be tracking into the future).

Crackdown on Big Tech

While no solid promises have been made under the guise of “this is our Australian Federal Election commitment”, there’s one thing all parties can agree on, and that’s that ‘Big Tech’ needs reigning in. The internet isn’t exactly going away any time soon, so we can expect a lot of work to be done in this space regardless of which party gets in. Worth noting, too that it’s not just the ALP and Coalition that want this work – MP Craig Kelly (who has joined Clive Palmer’s UAP) is also keen to probe the tech platforms. While the Australian Greens have been mostly supportive of tech giant adjacent initiatives, they have slapped a post-it note with their concerns next to certain policies.

The Coalition

So far, the Scott Morrison-led Coalition has been a little light on tech-related promises ahead of the Federal Election, and even more light where climate change/the environment is concerned. But here’s what we’ve got so far:

Reducing emissions – the Coalition says it’s committed to reducing emissions through technology, not taxes. If we can remember that speech Morrison and Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor gave last year that mentioned ‘tech’ 63 times without saying which tech, it was about the Technology Investment Roadmap, which prioritises investment in: hydrogen; long duration energy storage; low emissions steel and aluminium production; carbon capture and storage; and healthy soils.

Strengthening the grid – the Coalition says that by strengthening the grid we will enable electricity to be shifted and shared across Australia, making it more accessible and affordable. If successful at the 2022 Federal Election, a Morrison government will invest in Snowy 2.0 (one of the largest pumped hydro projects in the southern hemisphere) and Tasmania’s Battery of the Nation and an interconnector.

Great Barrier Reef – Morrison last month announced a $63.6 million investment in science and research infrastructure to protect the Great Barrier Reef.

Bushfire recovery – there’s also a $200 million investment to help native wildlife and their habitats recover from the devastating impacts of the 2019-20 bushfires. There’s also a handful of initiatives announced to support regional Australia, in particular businesses, in this space, too.

NBN & telco – the federal government is pledging a $480 million investment to improve NBN infrastructure in regional, rural and remote areas. NBN Co will chip in $270 million more from its own funds, bringing the total value of the upgrade to $750 million. A telecommunications package to expand mobile coverage across 8,000 kilometres of regional transport routes was also flagged at the 2022 Budget last week.

Labor

Labor leader Anthony Albanese says he has a “real plan for a better future”. During his Budget reply speech last week, he declared: “Climate change is here and its consequences are devastating”. As we head into the 2022 Federal Election, Labor’s promises include:

Powering Australia plan – under Labor’s plan, more than 200 of the nation’s heaviest polluters will be required to collectively lower their emissions over the next three decades to help achieve an economy-wide cut of 43 per cent by 2030, and net zero emissions by 2050.

Modernising the grid – this is an older commitment, made well before the 2022 Federal Election was on the cards. “Australia should be a renewable energy superpower, but our electricity transmission system is desperately outdated”, Albanese said previously. Labor’s Rewiring the Nation initiative will invest $20 billion to rebuild and modernise the grid.

‘Better’ NBN – with a $3.2 billion investment, Labor wants expand full-fibre access for a further 1.5 million homes and businesses, including up to 660,000 more premises in the regions. Upgrade fixed-wireless to make speeds of 100 Mbps available to all users and expand the coverage of fixed-wireless to a further 120,000 currently satellite-only premises. It also wants to boost the monthly data allowance for remaining SkyMuster satellite customers.

More tech jobs – as we head into the 2022 Federal Election, Labor wants us to know it has a plan to grow an additional 340,000 tech-related jobs by 2030, bringing the total to 1.2 million. It also wants to support the creation of new firms and jobs through its previously pitched ‘Startup Year’, by offering 2,000 government supported places at accredited university accelerators.

Stopping the scams – Labor has previously promised to establish a National Anti-Scam Centre, and task a Minister with direct portfolio responsibility for championing the protection of consumers and businesses online.

Pandemic prep – another thing Labor wants to do if it’s successful at the 2022 Federal Election is establish an Australian Centre for Disease Control, with Albanese saying this will strengthen Australia’s response to future pandemics.

Robo-debt Royal Commission – Labor has been calling for a Royal Commission into the Centrelink automated compliance scheme, colloquially known as robo-debt. As we head into the 2022 Federal Election, this is still on Labor’s list of promises. Worth noting, however, the Australian Greens asked for one first.

The Australian Greens

The Greens’ 2022 Federal Election plan is simple. “Here’s our plan: We will tax the billionaires & big corporations, and provide the things we all need for a better life,” its website states. Here’s what they’re focusing on:

Plan to phase out coal, oil and gas – “We are in a climate emergency,” the Greens state. They declare that without a plan to phase out coal and gas, there is no plan for the climate crisis. The plan for this plan is to make big corporations and billionaires “pay their fair share of tax to clean up the mess they’re making”, fund the transition to 100 per cent renewables and kick off a full-scale renewable export industry.

Environment and animals – ahead of the 2022 Federal Election, the Greens are promising to back new environmental laws to stop corporations trashing the environment, put in place recovery plans for threatened species and protect jobs and businesses that rely on the environment. As well as a number of measures centred on protecting the environment from pollution.

Taxing billionaires – the Australian Greens want billionaires and big corporations to “pay their fair share”. They have promised to put in place a new Corporate Super-Profits Tax of 40 per cent on big corporations, introduce an annual extra 6 per cent wealth tax on billionaires, tax the mega-profits of big corporations earning over $100 million annually, crackdown on multinational tax avoidance and “end government handouts to the billionaires and the big corporations, like the fossil fuel industry”.

The UAP also has a number of items on its agenda in the lead up to the Australian Federal Election and beyond.

How the AEC is combating misinformation in the 2022 Federal Election

The AEC has been thinking about misinformation for years, but in March it launched a new initiative – a disinformation register. The disinformation register, the AEC says, is basically a place where it debunks mistruths spread about Federal Election processes. Odds are that in the lead up to the Federal Election, this register is going to get chunky.

It behaves sort-of like an FAQ page where a ‘fake news’ myth is posted and the AEC places a large red ‘X’ next to the line if it is indeed misinformation. My favourite so far is the myth that pencil votes are erased once counting starts. Oh, you can definitely still vote if you haven’t received your full three jabs.

The AEC is also actively fighting the trolls. Over the past few weeks, the AEC has been going hard on Twitter, directly replying to claims surrounding the Australian electoral process. It’s not putting up with any election disinformation.

It’s also quite a cute account.

What tech giants are doing

Meta and Google both have a handful of initiatives underway to combat the spread of misinformation on their respective platforms.

Google says it has been working with campaigners, candidates, elected officials, political parties and civil society to help everyone understand digital best practices and their responsibilities through Google Ad policies and YouTube Community Guidelines. The tech giant has policies governing misinformation, including election misinformation, across its platforms.

For Google Ads, there’s new verification requirements and Google is also applying restricted targeting for election ads in Australia. Only geographic location (except radius targeting), age, gender, contextual targeting options such as ad placements, topics, keywords against sites, apps, pages and videos, are permitted. All other types of targeting are not allowed for use in election ads.

It is also fact-checking news items served up to Australians around the Federal Election.

Meta, meanwhile, is banking on its involvement in 200 elections (around the world) since 2017 to help it with the 2022 Federal Election. The former Facebook says it is using a “comprehensive strategy” to combat misinformation, election interference and other forms of abuse on its platforms. As a part of this, Meta last month added another official fact-checker to its third-party fact-checking program in Australia – RMIT FactLab. RMIT FactLab is a research division at RMIT University that debunks misinformation online. It also produces its own research on digital news.

Meta says it has invested $7 billion (in Aussie terms) over 2021 internationally in addressing problems with its platform and misinformation, election interference and online harms. Meta wants to stop abuses before they occur and not after they happen, it says.

How does Federal Election voting work in Australia?

Voting can be done in-person on election day at polling booths or through pre-polling and mail voting. It is compulsory for citizens over 18 to enrol to vote, so best get familiar with the options on how to have your say this year.

Federal Election early voting

If you can’t get to a polling place on election day you can vote at an early voting centre in Australia. A list of early voting centres will be available via the AEC’s website in the weeks after an election is announced. There’s also a checklist for eligibility to cast your Australian Federal Election vote early.

Federal Election postal voting

After an election is announced, you can apply for a postal vote to have your ballot papers sent to you in the mail. You can apply online via the AEC website, or by completing a postal vote application form available from AEC offices at election time.

Can I vote online?

No, but if you are blind or have low vision you can cast your vote through the AEC’s telephone voting service.

We’ll keep updating this article as more information becomes available. The last update was made April 6, 2022.