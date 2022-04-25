Apple iMac with M3 Set for 2023, iMac Pro Isn’t Dead (Report)

As we await the release of M2-powered Macs, Apple is reportedly pushing ahead with M3 chip development.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record of reporting Apple leaks and rumours, wrote in his Power On newsletter that Apple is already working on an M3 iMac, an all-in-one desktop expected to launch “at the end of next year at the earliest.”

Gurman wrote earlier this month that Apple was prepping next-generation chips and testing at least nine Macs with four different versions of the M2 processor. He listed the MacBook Air, Mac mini, entry-level MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro 14, MacBook Pro 16, and Mac Pro as currently undergoing testing. Apple is also reportedly considering a Mac mini running on an M1 Pro chip.

Tech companies maintain long-term development plans, so Apple mapping out its M3 lineup years in advance comes as no surprise. What this could indicate is a goal to release a new line of M-series desktop processors each year, a launch cadence that could pressure Intel and AMD to keep pace.

Gurman’s report also makes us wonder if Apple will skip an M2 iMac and go straight to the M3 after a lengthy 2.5-year break. That wouldn’t be a complete shock, considering Apple typically waits longer to update its iMac devices than it does with its laptops. I’m not so sold, and it seems nor is Gurman, who recently said an M2 iMac was in development and could debut in the next few months.

FYI: Still expecting an iMac Pro, for those wondering. M2 versions of the Mac mini, MacBook Pro 13-inch and 24-inch iMac are also in development. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 8, 2022

Those looking for an upgrade to the iMac should take solace in knowing that the iMac Pro isn’t dead. At least, not according to Gurman, who says it’s in development but won’t arrive “anytime soon.” Another reliable Apple source, Ming-Chi Kuo, wrote on Twitter a few months back that an iMac Pro would be resurrected, but not until 2023. There is no word yet on whether the now-discontinued 27-inch iMac will get the same treatment.

Predictions for Apple's new desktop products:

1. 2022: More powerful Mac mini and more affordable external display (27-inch without mini-LED).

2. 2023: Mac Pro and iMac Pro. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 6, 2022

In the short term, Apple is scheduled to host WWDC on June 6, where we anticipate new Macs will debut. Those could include an updated version of the Mac Pro and a redesigned MacBook Air, both powered by the sequel to Apple’s impressive M1-series processors.