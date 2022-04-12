Alexa, Take Me to Where I Can Grab the Echo Show 8 for 65% Off

If you’re looking to add a hub to your smart home setup, the Echo Show 8 has dropped down to its lowest price ever. Right now, you can save 65% off on an Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) and take that step towards transforming your home into a smart one.

It’s all thanks to Amazon Australia’s Big Smile Sale, which is offering dozens of deals on tech, homewares, fashion and more. But get in quick, because this sale will end on Wednesday, 13 April.

Where to find the best Echo Show deal

If you want to get your hands on an Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) for a low, low price then you’ll need to head over to Amazon Australia. While it usually retails for $169, you can now score one for just $59.

Overall, this is a total of $110 in savings — a huge win for smart home converters. Again, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the Echo Show 8 drop down to, including during big sales events such as Black Friday or Boxing Day.

You can also grab the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for $69 (down from $119).

What can the Echo Show do?

So, now you know that the Echo Show 8 is up for a crackin’ bargain, but how do we know what sets it apart from other smart home hubs and Echo Show devices? Well, it sports an aptly-named eight-inch screen, making it the perfect size for taking on-the-spot video calls and reading recipe instructions as you cook. We personally love to follow along with our favourite cooking shows by propping our Echo Show 8 on our benchtop.

While the Amazon Echo Shows use a lot of the same features as the Echo range (including voice control and app compatibility), its most noticeable difference is that you can also use it to stream TV shows, make video calls, or act as a digital photo frame. You can even use it as a hands-free way to listen to your latest audiobook, simply by calling out to Alexa to read it aloud to you.

It’s 1MP camera is also a solid step up from what the Echo Show 5 has to offer, in terms of brightness and clarity when taking video calls.

You can shop it here for $59 (down from $169).