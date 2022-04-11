A New Doctor Strange 2 Video Raises Our Already High Expectations

Coming directly off Spider-Man: No Way Home, expectations couldn’t be higher for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That film barely scratched the surface of what the multiverse means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it was as rousing, exciting, and satisfying as any Marvel movie to date. Now, we have a whole movie specifically about it and all Marvel fans are incredibly excited.

They’re likely to be even more excited after the following video. Fandango released this new featurette on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it’s filled with not only plenty of exciting footage (some of which is at least new-ish) but also interviews with director Sam Raimi, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, who all make some grand declarations about just how epic this film is going to get. Check it out.

Can Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness really live up to that? Is it really going to deliver the fans what they want, but “just not exactly what they expect”? What does that even mean? For most fans, it probably means lots and lots of weird, universe-expanding cameos, but that seems like maybe it’s a stretch. Or is it?

What we do know we’re going to get are some fabulous actors — Cumberbatch, Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel McAdams — reprising their MCU roles as seen through the eyes of a master filmmaker, Raimi, who helped define the entire modern superhero genre with 2002’s Spider-Man. And, to illustrate some of that, Marvel Studios today also revealed a bunch of new character posters featuring most of the actors above (sorry, Mr. Stuhlbarg) as well as Xochitl Gomez, who plays the multiverse-travelling hero America Chavez in the film.

Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer. (Image: Marvel Studios)

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo (Image: Marvel Studios)

Benedict Wong as Wong. (Image: Marvel Studios)

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez (Image: Marvel Studios)

Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch (Image: Marvel Studios)

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange. (Image: Marvel Studios)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens May 6, only in theatres. We’ll have our review on May 3.

