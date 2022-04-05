A Man, a Woman, and a Very Awkward Birthday Gift Collide in This Charming Sci-Fi Short

“I’ve always been attracted to characters that mean well, but fail miserably,” writer-director Matt Vesely explained to Short of the Week of his sci-fi comedy My Best Friend Is Stuck on the Ceiling. The short film was released a few years ago, but that context and that title (and the fact that the movie itself is deadpan and charming as hell) were enough for us to want to share it today.

Also, the logline only hints at what unfolds in the short’s 10-minute runtime: “Connor, secretly in love with his best friend Rach, has gotten her an amazing birthday present — something that’s sure to knock her off her feet.” Could this be the worst strategy to get out of the friend zone ever? Will Connor have the courage to make his true feelings known before… [see title] happens? Enjoy!

Beware the gift that arrives touting its status as a “real floating space rock” — what it says on the tin is the real deal! The cast for this one includes Tom Ward as Connor, Erin James as Rach, and Nick Nemeroff as the extremely droll waiter.

