What if Blade Runner’s Unicorn Was a Metal T-Rex?

Few sci-fi movie props are as unique as the origami unicorn from Blade Runner. Not only is it very specific in form, it’s crucially tied to the overall plot, which is why artist Matt Ferguson has always been obsessed with it. A few years back, he turned that image into a unique collectible ornament. Now, he’s at it again. This time, the ornament is an animal that actually existed — and one that could crush a unicorn under its foot.

It’s the Tyrannasours Rex, and Ferguson has reimagined the world’s most recognisable and popular dinosaur into a metal Blade Runner sequel ornament which will go on sale April 1. “I’ve always wanted to design a series of collectible vinyl toys. Something three dimensional that people can have on their shelves,” Ferguson told Gizmodo. “As I use the origami unicorn a lot in my art that was the natural design to start with. However I’ve also had a long obsession with dinosaurs, I mean who hasn’t? So it only felt right to continue the series with dinosaurs.”

The piece was designed by Ferguson along with his brother David and features graphic design by Florey. This gold colorway is limited to only 500 pieces, each coming with a display box and numbered metal certificate of authenticity. Ferguson send Gizmodo one of these and it’s really impressive. Beautifully finished, detailed, with enough weight that you could probably use it to work out. A really nice piece for the dinosaur or Blade Runner fan out there.

The T-Rex goes on sale at 4:00 a.m. AEDT Saturday, April 2 at www.theartofmattferguson.com

Image: Matt Ferguson

Here’s Matt Ferguson’s T-Rex, which looks the way it does for very specific reasons. “I really didn’t want the dinosaur to be anatomically correct,” the artist said. “I wanted to evoke that old fashioned Victorian view on dinosaurs and have the dinosaur stood more upright. The type of dinosaur we saw in films like King Kong [and] The Valley Of Gwangi, and the robotic kind in Transformers.”

Image: Matt Ferguson

Ferguson explained: “When it came for me to actually do it, instead of going down the vinyl route it struck me that the die cast process I’ve used in the past to make pin badges could be applied to making something ornamental.”

Image: Matt Ferguson

The case is also rather impressive, with ample padding and a metal, numbered COA inside.

Image: Matt Ferguson

Image: Matt Ferguson

