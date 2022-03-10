VTech Made a Gaming Chair for Toddlers Who Have Twitch Aspirations

Toddlers learn most of their life skills by watching what the adults in their lives do, and if mum or dad are aspiring professional gamers or successful Twitch streamers, VTech can now help put their kid on the path towards gaming super-stardom with a new pint-sized gaming chair that comes complete with a keyboard and headphones.

The best feature of the Level Up Gaming Chair is that it’s an all-plastic affair which means that should it end up covered in nacho cheese Doritos dust, or a jar of overturned strained pees, parents can simply remove all of the electronic bits and hose the whole thing down outside or in the shower. As much as a gaming chair packed full of glowing LEDs looks great on a Twitch stream, they’re nowhere as easy to clean as this kid-focused alternative.

But VTech, a company focused on merging kids’ toys with electronics for educational purposes, isn’t trying to get four-year-olds hooked on Fortnite. (Even if many probably already are.) The Level Up Gaming Chair’s included headphones are only imagination powered, and the removable keyboard attached to the armrest isn’t actually connected to a gaming PC. Instead, it’s got various gaming controls and buttons that kids can play around with, as well as a full QWERTY keyboard that works alongside four learning activities to help teach kids the letters of the alphabet, phonics, and even music through a set of 10 playable piano keys across the bottom.

Its four oversized feet provide an abundance of stability, and there isn’t a parent alive who wouldn’t be happy to see there are no wheels on any of the feet. The chair does swivel, however, allowing kids to do a fun spin-around supervillain reveal whenever someone enters their playroom. The Level Up Gaming Chair won’t be available until the Fall but is expected to sell for $US50 ($69) when it finally arrives ahead of the holidays.