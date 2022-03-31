Visa Is Using NFTs to Transform Aspiring Musos and Filmmakers into Entrepreneurs

Visa has launched an initiative aimed at helping aspiring ‘entrepreneurs’ build their business or brand. To do this, the Visa Creator Program is using NFTs.

NFTs are so hot right now. If you’re not familiar, NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are used to verify unique items. The blockchain-created certificate of authenticity is used for a digital asset such as art. ‘Non-fungible’ means unique – basically, the whole thing is digital proof of ownership.

Visa is describing the new creator program as a global initiative that aims to help digital-first artists, musicians, fashion designers and filmmakers accelerate their small business through NFTs.

The program is open to Australian creators and is geared toward entrepreneurs who are serious about incorporating NFTs into their business model. Visa says this is whether they’ve just minted their first NFT or have “several successful drops under their belt”.

Those selected will join a program designed to build and “deepen their fluency in crypto commerce and traditional payments, and kickstart the next phase of growth”

“NFTs have the potential to become a powerful accelerator for the creator economy,” says Cuy Sheffield, Visa’s head of crypto. “We’ve been studying the NFT ecosystem and its potential impacts on the future of commerce, retail and social media.

“Through the Visa Creator Program, we want to help this new breed of small and micro businesses tap into new mediums for digital commerce.”

Visa says selected creators will join a cohort-driven program designed to build and deepen their fluency in crypto commerce and traditional payments. The program is focused on supporting creators with technical and product mentorship, community building, access to “thought leaders”, exposure to Visa’s clients and partners and a one-time payment to help kick-start the next phase of growth.