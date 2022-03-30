Updates on the Future of Sonic 2, The Mandalorian, and Star Trek: Picard

Rob Zombie shares more from behind the scenes on The Munsters. Joel Edgerton has boarded a new adaptation of Dark Matter. Plus, get a new sneak peek at what’s coming on The Walking Dead, and a glimpse of tomorrow’s episode of Star Trek: Picard. To me, my spoilers!

The Sonic the Hedgehog Cinematic Universe



Producer Toby Ascher confirmed there are plans for a full Sonic the Hedgehog cinematic universe in a new interview with Video Games Chronicle.

We’re creating a Sonic cinematic universe, so we knew we were going to add characters, like Tails and Knuckles; new to the films but beloved by gamers all over the world.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

On that note, a new Sonic 2 TV spot asks fans not to spoil the ending for those who haven’t seen it.

Meanwhile, Idris Elba discusses his excitement to play Knuckles in a new featurette.

The Munsters

Rob Zombie shared another behind-the-scenes photo of the 2022 Munsters cast having their make-up retouched.

It takes quite a team to keep these Munsters looking so fresh and camera ready from sunrise to sunset. #themunsters #robzombie #sherimoonzombie #jeffdanielphillips #danielroebuck

The Northman

The Northman’s official Twitter page has released a new poster.

Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk and Willem Dafoe star in #TheNorthman, from visionary director Robert Eggers. Only in theaters April 22. pic.twitter.com/MYPFolR1tq — The Northman (@TheNorthmanFilm) March 29, 2022

Dark Night of the Scarecrow 2



The 1981 made-for-TV slasher gets an unexpected, direct-to-video sequel May 10 in the trailer for Dark Knight of the Scarecrow 2.

Shepherd

A man who accepts a job herding sheep on a remote island encounters a “vengeful supernatural force” in the trailer for Shepherd, coming to VOD May 10.

Dark Matter

TV Line reports Joel Edgerton will star in Dark Matter, a nine-episode adaptation of the 2016 Blake Crouch novel at Apple TV+. The story follows Jason Dessen (Edgerton), “a physicist, professor and family man who, one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago, is abducted into an alternate version of his life.”

The Boys

Aya Cash recently confirmed to Metacritic that Stormfront does not appear in the third season of The Boys.

The Boys comes out on June 3 and I’ll be watching with the rest of you guys, unfortunately. That’s my update.

The Mandalorian

Filming has wrapped on The Mandalorian’s third season, according to Carl Weathers on Twitter.

Moon Knight

A mysterious new Moon Knight poster sees a goldfish in a blender.

Pacific Rim: The Black

Meanwhile, Legendary has a new poster for the final season of Pacific Rim: The Black.

Time to gear up! Check out the new #PacificRimTheBlack poster. Final season coming April 19th only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/niztkiaXqz — Legendary (@Legendary) March 29, 2022

The Walking Dead

Spoiler TV also has several images from “Trust” — this week’s episode of The Walking Dead. Click through for more.

Shining Vale

Pat dooms herself to perdition in the synopsis for “The Whispering Hope” — this week’s episode of Shining Vale.

On the verge of losing everything, Pat decides to make a deal that may damn her forever; Terry’s battle with depression leads to deadly consequences.

Star Trek: Picard

Q turns his attentions to Brent Spiner’s Dr. Soong in both the synopsis for “Fly Me to the Moon” — this week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard.

Picard discovers an important person from his past may be integral to the divergence in the timeline. Q continues his manipulation of the timeline, taking an interest in Dr. Adam Soong. Seven and Raffi attempt a daring rescue of Rios, while Jurati faces the consequences of her deal with the Borg Queen. Written by: Cindy Appel Directed by: Jonathan Frakes

Meanwhile, watch Laris drop a Picard bomb in the trailer.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

La’an Noonien Singh, survivor of the Eugenics Wars, now has her own introductory Strange New Worlds promo.

Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois travels to Bizarro World in the trailer for its April 26 return episode.

Halo

Dr. Halsey assures Admiral Hood in a new clip from this week’s episode of Halo.

Ice Age: Scrat Tales

Scrat enjoys his own spinoff series in the trailer for Ice Age: Scrat Tales, coming to Disney+ April 13.

Naomi

Finally, Naomi promises “war is coming” when new episodes return April 26.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zP8zJKi5-4