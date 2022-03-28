Triumph and Gibson Partner for 1959 Legends Edition

The year is 1959, and you’re a hip cat with a brand new Gibson Les Paul slung over your back as you ride down the beach at sunset to a bar gig on your also brand new Triumph Bonneville T120. That’s a heck of a picture to paint, and you know that person was just too cool for school. And that’s the word from the bird, daddy-o. If you are the kind of person who wants to recreate that level of cool in 2022, you’ll want to enter to win this 1959 Legends matched set during this year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

DGR as an event is created to benefit global charity in support of men’s mental health and prostate cancer awareness. Protect your head and cover your arse, as they say. Triumph and Gibson came together to build this one-off custom pairing of two true icons from 1959, and they’ll be given away to one extremely hard working rider/strummer during this year’s event on May 22. Whoever raises the most funds for charity in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will earn themselves this package.

Image: Triumph

Both the Les Paul Standard Reissue and the Bonneville T120 are continuations of the originals built in 2022, then customised with hand-detailed touches at Triumph’s factory workshop. The Les Paul has a custom pick guard aping the Bonny’s engine cooling fins, plus etched pick-up covers, and more unique detailing. The Triumph, meanwhile, features a hand-painted guitar-inspired sunburst scheme, plenty of branded details, and some unique bits of flair, like the trio of pick holders on the bike’s saddle.

Image: Triumph

Here’s the full list of custom touches.

Gibson Les Paul Standard Reissue – 1959 Legends custom design detailing: – Unique Jet Black scratch plate with hand-painted coach lining to celebrate the signature machined engine cooling fins of the classic Bonneville T120 – Elegant Triumph logo laser etched into the lower pickup cover – Unique hand-painted Jet Black pickup cover surrounds – Low-profile electroformed metallic gold Triumph badge applied to the headstock – Beautifully cast, painted and hand-finished reissue switch backplate on the back of the guitar, featuring the “Triumph Gibson 1959 Legends” partnership logo, designed to echo the Bonneville T120 alternator cover badge design Triumph Bonneville T120 – 1959 Legends custom design detailing: – Beautiful and unique custom paint scheme to match the Iced Tea Burst finish of the guitar, featuring Jet Black painted guitar neck and headstock design on the top of the tank, edged with hand-painted coach lining, showcasing the expert skills of Triumph’s custom paint team – Low-profile electroformed metallic gold “Triumph Gibson 1959 Legends” badges applied to the tank, side panels and front mudguard – Laser etched fuel filler cap featuring Gibson logo – Custom brown real leather seat, designed to match the leather guitar case, with additional detailing including diamond stitching, embroidered Triumph logo and custom pick holders – Bespoke alternator badge featuring intricate detailing and the “Triumph Gibson 1959 Legends” logo

Image: Triumph

If you want to be the cool dude to throw it back to the 1950s, you’d better get fundraising immediately! I’d try, but I never learned to play guitar, and I already have carpal tunnel issues, so I’ll leave it to one of you fools. Go get it! And while you’re here, see a therapist and get a colonoscopy. And hydrate. And start a skin care routine.