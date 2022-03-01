Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.

If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.

Soundbars are perfect for enhancing the audio quality of your home so you can enjoy immersive, surround sound. If you don’t want to miss a hint of the action on your TV, place one behind your couch, so you’ll be able to hear even the faintest of whispers.

Right now, Yamaha is offering up to 29% off its range of soundbars. We’ve rounded up the best deals we’ve spotted below:

You can explore all of their deals here.

If you’re all about your bass, you need this pair of wireless headphones by Panasonic. Complete with a bass enhancer mode, these headphones supercharge the bass of any song to create an even more powerful sound. These headphones also support a comfortable over-ear fit with side pressure dispersion technology that will evenly distribute pressure around your ears.

It also happens to be voice assistant-compatible so you can quickly ask Siri or Alexa for help just by pressing its touch sensor. It even sports up to 50 hours of battery life, so you can get more than two full days of listening out of it.

Shop it here for $74.36, down from $229 (that’s a total savings of $154.64).

Get one free year of Disney+ with a Telstra NBN plan

If you sign up for any of the below Telstra NBN plans, you’ll be able to enjoy one free year of Disney+ (valued at $119.99). The telco will even throw in three months of a standard Binge subscription, and you won’t have to pay a $99 service connection fee either.

Check out Telstra’s NBN plans below:

Gone are the days of the plain ol’ doorbell. Now that many apartments are upgrading their intercom set-up with smart doorbells you can use to call, speak and wave at your friends from outside their front door, it’s about time we all jumped on this bandwagon.

Ring offers a fantastic selection of smart doorbells complete with all of the above. Not only is it easy to install, but it allows you to check who’s at the door from anywhere through your phone, tablet or laptop.

This bundle deal comes with the Ring Chime (2020 model) which allows you to hear real-time notifications whenever motion is triggered or if someone rings your doorbell. While the Ring Video Doorbell usually sells for $299 and the Ring Chime for $59, you can get the pair in a bundle deal right now for just $189. That’s a total savings of $169.

Shop the pair here for $189.

You can’t miss capturing all the action when you’ve got a GoPro handy. When we all think about one of the best action cameras on the market, the brand GoPro is our immediate go-to.

The GoPro HERO9 is currently on sale for $699 (down from $999) and comes with a 64GB SD Card, two rechargeable batteries, a dual battery charger, waterproof housing and a handler — which is all great bang for your buck.

The HERO9 is a solid option if you’re a first-timer who’s keen to pay a little more to enjoy quality coverage, whether that’s flying down a huge slide at your local waterpark, ziplining through trees or just capturing some gnarly surfing footage.

Shop it here for $699.99

There’s no better way to prepare for an out-of-this-world gaming experience than with Sony’s all-new PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers. When the Galactic Purple, Nova Pink and Starlight Blue controllers were first dropped in January this year, they sold for a RRP $119.95. Now, just a month after its release, you can score a new controller for just $99.

However, if the neon-coloured galaxy theme isn’t your style, the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black controllers are on sale for $99. The classic white DualSense controller is also down to $89.

Shop the galaxy-inspired PS5 controllers here for $99 (down from $119.95).

The iPhone 13 is the latest model in Apple’s smartphone range and was released only in September last year. If you head on over to Amazon Australia today, you can score one for up to $100 off.

Check out your savings below:

However, if you’re happy to go with the iPhone 12, you can save up to $200 instead. Prices vary among models depending on how much storage you want to start with and which colour you choose.

We’ve broken the deals down for you below:

Explore the full range here.

Is it about time you bit the bullet and picked yourself up a second screen for your WFH set-up? Or perhaps you’re ready to upgrade your current monitor to something with a higher resolution?

Either way, Samsung has a great selection of monitors to choose between, and lucky for you, there happens to be a bunch on sale. Check out some of our top picks below:

Shop Samsung’s full range of discounted monitors here.

Have you ever wanted a vacuum cleaner that can suck and mop? Then you’ll definitely need the Ecovacs Deebot N8 in order to keep your home both clean and dust-free.

With 2,300pa in suctioning power and precision laser mapping, the Ecovacs robot vacuum will give you a completely hands-free and customised cleaning experience.

Shop the Ecovacs Deebot N8 for just $599 with coupon (down from $799) here.

By pre-ordering any of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 range from Amazon Australia before March 3, you can score two bonus gifts. You’ll receive a 2nd gen Echo Show 8 (valued at RRP $199) and one of three bonus gift pack (valued up to $337). These gift packs include a travel pack, power pack or audio pack. You can also score an extra $50 off your preorder with the promo code S22PEDN.

To explore your options, we’ve laid them out below:

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) — from $1,249, includes Echo Show 8 and a choice between a wireless car charger, wireless charger trio or GalaxyBuds 2

— from $1,249, includes Echo Show 8 and a choice between a wireless car charger, wireless charger trio or GalaxyBuds 2 Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB) — from $1,549, includes Echo Show 8 and a choice between a travel pack, power pack or audio pack

— from $1,549, includes Echo Show 8 and a choice between a travel pack, power pack or audio pack Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB) — from $1,849, includes Echo Show 8 and a choice between a travel pack, power pack or audio pack

You can read everything you need to know about this offer here.