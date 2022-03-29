Toy Leaks Reveal New Thor and Jane Foster Outfits in Love and Thunder

The fourth Thor movie is almost upon us, dubbed Thor: Love and Thunder, with Taika Waititi at the helm and the return of some of our favourite characters.

But what do we know about Thor: Love and Thunder so far? Well, we know a good deal actually! Before the movie releases later this year, let’s get you up to speed.

What is Thor: Love and Thunder?

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth movie in the Thor series of Marvel movies and will feature the return of Thor (as you can probably tell from the name). We’ve had a few things revealed about the movie here and there.

What we know about Thor: Love and Thunder’s plot

Something that has been confirmed for us is that female Thor (who first appeared in the Mighty Thor comics) will be appearing, as per director Taika Waititi himself. This could be how we see the creation of a new superhero for the MCU, but could also be a way for Chris Hemsworth (Thor’s actor) to exit the role. The film will be over the top, too, according to Waititi. Considering his filmography, this checks out.

In 2020, Natalie Portman (the actress who plays Jane Foster) confirmed that her character will be going through cancer treatment while also being a hero on the side. If we look to the comics, where Jane Foster became Thor once the original Thor became unworthy to pick up the Mjolnir hammer, we very well could see a drastic evolution of the Thor character here.

While all of this is happening, we know that Tessa Thompson’s character Valkyrie will be appearing in the upcoming movie. Where we left off with Valkyrie in Avengers: Endgame, she was made the ruler of New Asgard on Earth, as Thor left with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

We also know that the film will, in some way, pick off where Avengers: Endgame left us with Thor, joining the Guardians for some space adventures. We know that the Guardians will be appearing in the movie too (as they’ve been cast) so that’s a fun note.

Thor’s new look

It seems that Thor could be getting a new look in the upcoming movie. As spotted by Twitter user @common_writer, a new ornament sees the God of Thunder wearing all-new armour, gold and black with some blue trimming. He appears to have his long hair back and is wielding Storm Breaker, his new weapon from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Hallmark ornaments out here leaking the new look for Thor #ThorLoveAndThunder #MCU pic.twitter.com/GidJb323Sw — Common Writer (@common_writer) March 25, 2022

This seems to align with other toy leaks, where the Lego “Goat Boat” (seemingly a toy attached to the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder) features Thor wearing a very similarly trimmed armour, along with Jane Foster (“Mighty Thor”) wearing her own Asgardian armour. Mjolnir (the hammer, now wielded by Mighty Thor) appears to be back, after being destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok.

Where does Thor: Love and Thunder fit into the MCU

While we don’t really know where Thor: Love and Thunder will appear on the timeline just yet, we know that it’ll be set after Avengers: Endgame. We don’t know if it’ll go into multiverse stuff as much as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki, WandaVision or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but considering we’ve been getting served so much multiverse stuff, it’ll be nice to have a break. That being said, it could be a way for some characters to be shoehorned into the plot, such as Russell Crowe’s Zeus or the potential female Thor.

Who is starring in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Of course, Chris Hemsworth will appear as Thor again, along with Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Christian Bale will be playing the villain known as Gorr the God Butcher. Tom Hiddleston, or Loki, hasn’t been confirmed.

The Guardians of the Galaxy will be appearing too. This includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot. Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Racoon and Zoey Saldana’s Gamora are noticeably absent.

Additionally, Taika Waititi will be reprising his role as Korg, Jaimie Alexander will return as Sif, Sean Gunn will play Kraglin, Akosia Sabet will play The Goddess Bastet and Russell Crowe will play Zeus.

Finally, Matt Damon will play Actor Loki, Sam Neill will play Actor Odin, Luke Hemsworth will play Actor Thor and Melissa McCarthy will play Actor Hela. We suspect that these four will recreate what happened in Thor: Ragnarok at some point.

Thor: Love and Thunder release date

Thor: Love and Thunder will release on July 8, 2022, unless it is delayed again (it was originally slated for a November 5, 2021 release).

