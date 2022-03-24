The Oscars, Ranked

Fans across the globe have been patiently waiting for this week. The week to celebrate all that is great in film and television. Ladies, gentlemen, and everyone in between, it’s Oscar week.

Oscar Issac, of course. The star of Dune, Ex Machina, and Star Wars finally has his big new Marvel show, Moon Knight, coming out in a few days. Why, did you think something else? Is there some other big movie-related Oscar event coming up soon? If so, that’s news to us.

No, here on Gizmodo our Oscars are Oscar Isaac, and to celebrate we’ve decided to pick our favourite Oscars. But since we’re Gizmodo, we’re just doing the biggest and best genre Oscars. So no Inside Llewyn Davis, Card Counter, Show Me a Hero, etc. Now, let’s see who the Oscars go to.

8. Apocalypse in X-Men Apocalypse

Oscar Isaac in X-Men Apocalypse. (Image: Fox)

Yes, that’s Oscar Isaac. No, there was no debate as to what last place was.

7. Gomez Addams in The Addams Family

Animated Gomez and Morticia Addams. (Image: Sony)

If Oscar played Gomez in live-action, it would probably be higher on the list. Alas, great animated casting with a very weird look ranks it lower. But we still approve.

6. Marc Spector/Steven Grant in Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight. (Image: Marvel Studios)

Chalk this one up to tough competition. Oscar is great in Moon Knight as two characters for the price of one, truly getting the starring role he deserves. But, well, there are some great Oscars out there and we still haven’t seen all of Marc/Steven’s story yet.

5. Duke Leto Atreides in Dune: Part One

Oscar Isaac in Dune. (Image: Warner Bros.)

RIP Duke. You had to die so your son Paul Atreides could live on, but your beard will last forever.

4. Kane in Annihilation

Oscar Isaac in Annihilation. (Image: Paramount)

Annihilation is a weird movie and Kane, the story’s initiator, is a weird character. But we love it. He survives the mysterious shimmer and every time he shows up after, it’s a massive revelation.

3. Nathan in Ex Machina

Oscar Isaac in Ex Machina. (Image: A24)

Something, something, great movie, OMG this freaking dance scene.

2. Miguel O’Hara in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Oscar Isaac in Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse. (Image: Sony)

We only saw a brief glimpse of Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, at the end of Into the Spider-Verse, but the reveal was so good and the fact that he’ll star in the next one so exciting that, well, it’s very nearly the Best Oscar.

1. Poe Dameron in Star Wars

Oscar Isaac in Star Wars. (Image: Lucasfilm)

And the Best Oscar goes to… Poe Dameron! Poe is the best Oscar because, well, he rules. A great pilot, a great leader, a funny and brave hero — plus we’ve seen him in multiple movies, TV shows (he was on Resistance, remember?) as well as his own comic book series and more. Poe is also the role that kind of made Oscar into the superstar he is and so, he wins Best Oscar.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.