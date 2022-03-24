The Faroe Islands Commissioned a Tombstone For Daniel Craig’s James Bond

In the words of Billie Eilish’s Bond theme: “Are you death or paradise?”

Turns out Kalsoy Island of the Faroe Islands is both as James Bond’s final resting place. The location served as the explosive setting for the last time we would see Daniel Craig carry the mantle in No Time to Die. The Cary Joji Fukunaga film where in the end, of course, there was indeed a little bit of time for Craig’s Bond to die. Some would say he made the time on his own terms — that and Craig was done. Really the send off wasn’t too surprising, but did manage to create a bittersweet end to the era considering some of those final act reveals.

To commemorate the Craig era of Bond, the Faroe Islanders and Tourist board have erected a Tombstone in honour of the film [via Indiewire]. I just love that the whole thing was a labour of love from fans who live there. They took real care to have an acclaimed stonemason from the village of Skopoun cut a gorgeous grave out of Faroese basalt (that’s some mighty fine rock right there). It’s even in the same shape and design Bond’s parents’ tombstone in Skyfall, and to top it all off, they inscribed it with a quote creator and author Ian Fleming used for an obituary for Bond when he was presumed dead in You Only Live Twice: a quote from author Jack London perfectly suited for the occasion, “The proper function of man is to live, not to exist.”

In the film’s closing credits Jóhannus Kallsgarð, a local sheep farmer, who shepherded the 60 person crew is thanked as “The King of Kalsoy.” He’s now the tour guide of the official James Bond Faroe Islands Tour and it’s truly a hometown hero makes good story we didn’t know we needed. He presumably tells it all if you were to go book said tour, as he leads the trek to the location of James Bond’s final resting place.

No Time to Die is now available to buy or rent on all home release platforms, if you don’t quite feel like making a trip to the Faroe Islands in-person.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.