The F1 TV App Is Coming to Australia

In exciting motorsport news for Aussies, Kayo Sport and Foxtel have announced they will be expanding coverage of Formula 1 events with a multi-year broadcasting rights extension for the sport as well as newly-announced access to the F1 TV app from the service as well.

What F1 fans need to know

During a live announcement of the new chapter for F1 and Foxtel and Kayo, Patrick Delany, Foxtel Group CEO shared that:

“Kayo Sport is up 87 per cent with the Formula 1 year-on-year. 96 per cent of all motorsport fans in Australia either follow Formula 1, Supercars or MotoGP, and they’re all sports broadcast by the Foxtel Group. “So, I’m absolutely delighted to announce that we are taking our relationship with Formula 1 to the next level as a result of a new multi-year rights extension. This will see Foxtel and Kayo Sports build on its exclusive presence as the home of Formula One in Australia, with every broadcast, every practice, every qualifying and every race live and all races in 4k Ultra High Definition on Foxtel.”

But where the news becomes quite exciting for F1 fans in Australia is that the new deal will also include the integration of the F1 TV app into the Foxtel Group service for the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Delany explained:

“As an Australian first, we will integrate the innovative F1 TV App into the Foxtel IQs in season 2023. The F1 TV app will give a richer experience and access to multi live race in-feeds, comprehensive data, timing, [and] exclusive programming both on and off the track. It’s absolutely incredible, and gives fans a chance to get as close as you want to the action.”

What is the F1 TV app?

In essence, this is a one-stop shop for motorsport fans who want access to additional Formula 1 footage, live race timing data, historic races and exclusive shows centred on the F1 experience.

A subscription to F1 TV Pro takes the experience one step further with access to watch all the app’s live F1 content and shows as well. Presently, the F1 TV App service is available across the U.S., UK and Canada.

How can I get access to the F1 TV app in Australia?

As we mentioned earlier, Foxtel Group has shared the service will not be coming to Foxtel IQ until the 2023 F1 season, but once it does, Delany shared that the F1 TV app itself will be exclusively accessible in Australia through the Foxtel IQ boxes.

However, he did state that “all the content will be layered into Kayo”. So subscribers to the Kayo Sport service will be able to dig into all the juicy extras there, too.

The 2022 Formula 1 season continues with Saudi Arabian Grand Prix across March 25 – 27. Read up on all the upcoming races here.