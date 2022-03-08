The Batman’s Matt Reeves Talks About His Hopes for the Sequel

Reeves also talks about his evolving plans for the HBO Max Batman spinoff shows. Ian Bohen has hopes he and a few Teen Wolf friends will be back for the new movie. The Electric Mayhem get ready to rock with a new Muppets Disney+ series. Plus, Q gets his cosmic tease on in a new look at Star Trek: Picard. Spoilers, away!

Boy Kills World

Deadline reports Famke Janssen, Brett Gelman and Sharlto Copley have been cast as the villains in Boy Kills World, an action-thriller produced by Sam Raimi about a deaf-mute child trained by a shaman to be the ultimate assassin. Janssen will play Hilda, the “matriarch” of the evil Van Der Koy family opposite Gelman and Copley as her unspecified relatives, Gideon and Glen.

Teen Wolf

Ian Bohen told TV Line he “feels positive” both he and Tyler Hoechlin will return for the Teen Wolf movie, after all.

We would love to do that together, and I can absolutely see a world where we are reunited. I know they’re shooting here pretty soon, so you will have a definite yea or nay forthcoming for certain. But I feel positive about it. I wouldn’t want to see a movie where Derek and Peter weren’t in it.

The Batman 2

Appearing as a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via /Film), Matt Reeves seemed less-than-enthused when asked if Robin would make an appearance in the next Batman movie.

Maybe. We’ll just say maybe. I don’t know. Here’s the thing, I have a lot of ideas about what I want to do. I’m not sure what the next story is. For me, whatever that story’s going to be, it’s going to be to take these characters — and specifically Batman’s character — and put them in some kind of emotional jeopardy. So when you talk about what you’re talking about, there may be a really interesting story. There’d have to be emotional stakes to get drawn into that character’s story. I don’t want that character to become a cypher. I don’t want to be like, ‘OK, so we saw it wasn’t an origin tale, but you know what, that was kind of [Batman’s] origins and now he’s just perfect.’ No, you need to test the character again and again and again. And for me, yeah, there might be something in that. I don’t know. There’s a deep-dive that already happened at the beginning and now I’m gonna have to deep-dive again if we have the chance to make another one and so we shall see.

Prey

In conversation with THR, 20th Century Studios’ President Steve Asbell revealed Dan Trachtenberg’s upcoming Predator prequel, Prey, will be set on the Great Plains in the year 1719.

In order to meet the volume that we are looking at — which is, by 2023, 10-plus movies just for streaming — it’s going to be a combination of originals in those genres. And coolest of all for fans, we get to find bold takes on beloved Fox properties. You can take big creative swings — which you’ll see with Prey, which we’ll launch this summer. A Predator movie set in the Great Plains in 1719 by Dan Trachtenberg. That’s what this allows us to do.

Indiana Jones 5

Indiana Jones 5 is now in the editing bay according to James Mangold on Twitter.

Although I've been cutting while shooting, I officially start editing INDY today! To all those asking about trailers and teasers, still drops and first looks and other peeks or sneaks, this is the right place to look for info, but just a bit too soon. Be well and be patient! — Mangold (@mang0ld) March 7, 2022

Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus Guide has a new behind-the-scenes look at the old Sanderson house as it stands today — click through to see the full video.

The Seed

An alien invasion somehow causes one woman to compulsively eat raw eggs while a second primal screams in a swimming pool in this clip from The Seed, releasing Thursday on Shudder.

The Muppets Mayhem

TV Line reports Lilly Singh has been cast as the human lead Nora, “a junior A&R executive tasked with managing and wrangling Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot and Lips” in the upcoming Electric Mayhem series at Disney+.

Gotham Knights

According to Variety, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara have joined the cast of the CW’s Gotham Knights. Smythe will play Harper Row, a.k.a. Batfamily ally Bluebird the “streetwise, acerbic and often underestimated blue-haired bisexual” described as “a gifted engineer who can fix anything.” DiChiara plays Cullen Row, Harper’s brother, a “transgender teen tired of being polite and agreeable.”

GCPD/Arkham Asylum

In conversation with The Cyber Nerds, Matt Reeves revealed his proposed GCPD series at HBO Max has instead “evolved” to focus on the inmates of Arkham Asylum.

The GCDP thing, that story has kind of evolved. We’ve actually now moving more into the realm of exactly what would happen in the world of Arkham as it relates coming off of our movie, and some of the characters, again in their origins that you would – almost leaning into the idea of – it’s like a horror movie or a haunted house that is Arkham. The idea of, again the way that Gotham is a character in the movie, I really want Arkham to exist as a character, so that you go into this environment and encounter these characters in a way that feels really fresh. And so in our work on Gotham, that story started to evolve, and it started feeling, ‘Wait, we should really lean into this.’ And that’s kind of where that’s gone.

The Flash

According to TV Line’s Matt Webb Mitovich, Donald Faison’s Booster Gold is set to make an appearance later this season on The Flash.

Star Trek: Picard

Q continues his cosmic harassment of Jean-Luc in a new clip from this week’s episode of Picard.

Outlander

Marsali gives birth in the trailer for next week’s episode of Outlander.

Shining Vale

Sherilyn Fenn drops some Nancy Drew knowledge in the trailer for next week’s episode of Shining Vale.

Russian Doll

Finally, a new teaser reveals the second season of Russian Doll premieres April 20 on Netflix. Sadly not a Thursday, which would’ve been quite the concept.

