The Attack on Titan Studio’s New Anime Replaces Titans With Vampires

In WIT Studios’ anime adaptation of Attack on Titan, humanity tries desperately to survive in a world filled with monstrous giants intent on eating them. In WIT’s upcoming Netflix series Vampire in the Garden, humanity tries desperately to survive in a world filled with vampires intent on sucking their blood. If nothing else, this first trailer for Garden proves the studio definitely has a wheelhouse.

The new series, which is an original work, made its debut this past weekend at the AnimeJapan 2022 exhibition in Tokyo. Here’s the official synopsis; believe me, the trailer will make a lot more sense if you read it first.

“One cold winter, humanity lost its battle with the vampires, and with it, most of where they called home. A small population of survivors created a wall of light in a small town to protect them and give them a place to live in peace. The protagonist, Momo, lives a repressed life but still wishes to coexist with the enemy, the vampires. Fine, the vampire queen [Fine is her name, to be clear — R], once loved humans and disappeared from the battlefield. As war rages through the humans’ town, the two have a fateful encounter. Once upon a time, humans and vampires lived in harmony in a place called Paradise. This is the story of a young girl and a vampire on a journey to find Paradise.”

The surviving remnants of humanity even have a wall to keep the monsters at bay, just like in Attack on Titan! But as you can see in the trailer, the two series share even more in common, including what seems to be a very bleak story full of blood-soaked (and blood-imbibed) violence:

After the massive success of Attack on Titan, it’s honestly no wonder than WIT would try to make another series along the same lines. It’s equally understandable that Netflix would want a story along the same lines in hopes of piquing anime fans’ interest in the series. And if Vampire in the Garden earns the studio a truckload of cash to make other, less violent, more heart-warming, and less wheelhouse-esque series like the wonderful Ranking of Kings, right on.

The (first season of?) Vampire in the Garden arrives May 16 on Netflix.

