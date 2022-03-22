Can’t Get a Tesla Model 3? Consider One of These Alternatives

You’re probably aware of the Tesla shortage: In Australia, it’s currently pretty difficult to get a Model 3. It might be time to start thinking of some alternatives.

No, we’re not fighting the fact that you can go on a waitlist for a Tesla Model S, Model 3 or Model X in Australia, or that you can buy a second-hand one for an inflated cost, but there are some other cars that are similar that you might not know about. Here are some decent alternatives around the price range of the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (about $59,900 before state taxes).

The Polestar 2

Kicking off our list is the Polestar 2, which we reviewed earlier this year. The Polestar 2 is probably the closest you can come to a Tesla Model 3 without buying said car, with a similar long-range version available and a tonne of extras that you can purchase to tailor your car to your needs.

Moreover, the Polestar 2 is about the same price at $59,000, however, you’ll find that range is a little shorter (up to 474km for the single motor model, or up to 542km for the long-range model). The car is also FWD, although the dual-motor model features AWD.

The Hyundai Kona Electric Elite

You’ve probably heard of the Hyundai Kona if you’ve been hanging around the electric vehicle space. The Hyundai Kona Electric Elite is Hyundai’s answer to the Tesla Model 3, coming in at a considerably cheaper price when compared to the Tesla Model 3.

The Kona Electric Elite has a max range of 305km in the standard model ($54,500) and 484km in the extended range model (it will set you back $60,500), which is a little shorter range than the Tesla Model 3, however, the price for the shorter-range model is a bit more forgiving. Moreover, the Hyundai Kona Electric Elite is an SUV, if you’re interested in a bigger car.

The MINI Electric

Though the modern MINI is a far cry from the small Mini Cooper from England (dating back to 1959), the MINI Electric might interest you if you’re after a Tesla Model 3 alternative. Sporting a modern take on the classic hatchback Mini design, the MINI Electric is capable of up to 233km of travel before needing a recharge. If you’re after a smaller car with a nice aesthetic, it might be worth considering the MINI Electric, however, its shorter range definitely makes it a less interesting choice. The price for the MINI Electric starts at $55,650 before state taxes.

The Nissan Leaf E+

With a range expectation of up to 385km before needing a full recharge, the Nissan Leaf E+ is an alternative to consider if you’re a city-dweller who doesn’t want to take a car long-distance travelling (the same can be said about the earlier mentioned MINI Electric).

Priced at $60,490 before state taxes, the Nissan Leaf E+ is a sensible upgrade from the standard Nissan Leaf E, which costs $49,990 for a shorter 270km before full recharge range. The Leaf range has been around for a while, available for purchase in Australia since 2012. With that in mind, the Leaf E+ is slightly more expensive than the Tesla Model 3, which might sway you from buying it.

The Kia Niro S

The Kia Niro S is not only the last car on our list but it’s also the most expensive. With a price starting at $62,590 in Australia before state taxes, the Niro S is an SUV with a range of up to 455km before needing a recharge.

While it is substantially more expensive than the Tesla Model 3, you might be interested in the fact that it’s an SUV. Also, the range is a bit similar, more similar to many of the cars on this list.

