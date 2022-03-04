5 Things Streaming on Stan This Month We Can’t Wait to Watch

There’s a handful of good TV shows and movies debuting on Australia’s own streaming service Stan this month.

While it’s a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to genres Stan is streaming this month, we’ve got a few recommendations of what you should keep an eye out for as we speed through March.

Let’s start with the most obvious Gizmodo Australia pick, The Flash.

The Flash

Now in its seventh (!!!) season, The Flash is streaming on Stan in Australia from today. The TV series is based on the DC Comics character Barry Allen/Flash, and this latest season follows Barry trying to stop Eva McCulloch, while finding a way to locate his missing wife, and also being forced to face the consequences of the resurrection of the speed force, and the godspeed war. Obviously.

Smash out season 7 because season 8 is on its way.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Based on the book The Taliban Shuffle: Strange Days in Afghanistan and Pakistan, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot follows a news copywriter who decides to leave her comfortable American lifestyle (and her bf) to accept the assignment to work for three months as on-camera reporter in war torn Afghanistan. If you’ve not seen Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, it’s a very American take on life in Kabul in 2002, but Tina Fey makes it tolerable (in her very specific Tina Fey way, of course).

WTF is streaming on Stan in Australia from March 15.

Swiss Army Man

Next up on Gizmodo Australia’s list of recommendations for Stan streaming this month is Swiss Army Man. This 2016 fantasy/comedy flick follows a hopeless man stranded on a deserted island who befriends a dead body, and together they go on a surreal journey to get home. At the time, we gave Daniel Radcliffe’s flick a decent review, noting: “It’s a poetic and engaging rumination on life, love, and friendship”. Once you get past the farting.

The Peacemaker

Apologies if you thought this recommendation was going to be John Cena’s Peacemaker, because this is the OG, 1997 American political action thriller film starring George Clooney and Nicole Kidman.

Streaming on Stan in Australia from March 27, The Peacemaker follows the aftermath of two trains colliding in rural Russia (one of the trains was housing nuclear weapons, but they go missing). It’s up to Kidman and Clooney to track down the warhead-stealing culprits.

The Girl from Plainville

Stan will be bringing the true story of Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy III to Australia on March 30, when The Girl from Plainville hits the streaming platform.

The Girl From Plainville is inspired by Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Roy and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Check back next month and we'll give you our recommendations for April.