5 Things to Scare Yourself Silly With This Month on Shudder

There’s a tonne of scary content streaming on Shudder in Australia this month, but we’ve narrowed it down to just five recommendations.

Here’s what the team at Gizmodo Australia will be streaming on Shudder this month.

Personal Shopper

No, you’re not on the wrong streaming service list. Personal Shopper is a 2016 thriller/mystery that’s streaming on Shudder this month in Australia.

Personal Shopper is about a young woman (Kristen Stewart) who (surprise, surprise) is a personal shopper. She refuses to leave Paris until she comes in contact with her younger brother who passed away in the city. It’s a tiny bit cheesy, but come on, this is the genre for it. Personal Shopper hits Shudder on March 29.

The Bunker Game

The next recommendation on Gizmodo Australia’s list of what’s streaming on Shudder this month is The Bunker Game. This flick is a suspenseful horror-thriller based around a live-action role-playing (LARP) game set in, as you can probably guess, a bunker. The LARPers end up fighting for their own survival in what they originally thought was going to be a fun game. It’s a bit like a gore-y escape room that you might enjoy if you love said escape rooms.

The Bunker Game is streaming on Shudder in Australia from March 17.

She Never Died

The ‘sister sequel’ to 2015’s He Never Died, this Canadian horror flick is expected to shock. We’re yet to see She Never Died, but we’re going to go ahead and say that she, whoever she may be, in fact did not die. Jokes aside, this one looks the goods. So what can we expect? A socially detached loner saves a woman from dying a grisly death on a dark web channel and hunts down the culprits. I guess we’ll see for ourselves from on March 15.

Sputnik

As a team of Russian Astronauts returns to Earth during the Cold War, they bring a little something extra. A little bit like Alien and The Thing, Sputnik is about surviving an extra-terrestrial threat in a harsh environment. It’s also a Shudder original.

It’s been streaming on Shudder in Australia since the start of the month, and it gets our pick because it brings something a little different to the streaming platform.

Death Drop Gorgeous

Death Drop Gorgeous is a mix between a comedy, a thriller and a horror movie, focusing on several drag queens, queer characters and a murderer. It’s pretty off-beat compared to a lot of these other flicks, but if you’re after a similar vibe to Hurricane Bianca, you’ll find it here.

Death Drop Gorgeous is streaming on Shudder in Australia this month (it came out March 2).

Check back next month and we'll give you our recommendations for April.