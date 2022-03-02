5 Things Streaming on Netflix This Month You Don’t Want to Miss

Are you a sci-fi, action, adventure or general pop culture/documentary fiend? Are you looking for something good to binge on this month but don’t know where to start? We’ve got great news, because there’s a handful of decent TV shows, movies and documentaries streaming on Netflix in Australia this month.

While there’s not as many things debuting on Netflix in Australia in March as we’d like, the streaming service does have a few goodies up its sleeve.

So here’s five things we’ll be watching this month on Netflix, if you’re stuck for something to pop on to escape this miserable weather.

The Guardians of Justice

The Guardians of Justice is probably the most obvious Gizmodo Australia TV show recommendation. We haven’t seen it, so we’re as much in the dark as you are, but the premise is basically that after keeping the Earth at peace for 40 years, alien superhero Marvelous Man leaves a mission up to both his bitter, violent lieutenant Knight Hawk and idealistic The Speed, to stop a nuclear war.

It’s a satirical superhero TV show that fuses animation with live-action and it’s the first of our Netflix Australia streaming picks for this month. It’s already streaming, but here’s the trailer.

Against the Ice

A bit of a different direction than The Guardians of Justice, Against the Ice is a 2022 historical survival film directed by Peter Flinth and based on the true story Two Against the Ice, which is written by Ejnar Mikkelsen.

It’s set in 1909, and the premise is that a Danish expedition, led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen, was attempting to disprove the United States’ claim to North-Eastern Greenland. Leaving their crew behind with the ship, Mikkelsen sleds across the ice an inexperienced crew member.

Against the Ice debuts on Netflix Australia today, March 2.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

If you liked the first season of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, we’re sure you already know season 2 is streaming on Netflix in Australia this month.

For season 2? Well, the fate of Eternos hangs in the balance as He-Man and the heroes forge new alliances — and new destinies — to stop Skeletor from raising an Army of the Dead and obtain ultimate power.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe hits Netflix Australia on March 3, so you can stream until your heart’s content tomorrow.

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

We’re giving you a little bit of genre whiplash here, but after binging Inventing Anna, we’re really looking forward to the next best thing – Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives, which is streaming on Netflix in Australia on March 16.

Here’s the synopsis: After marrying a mysterious man who claimed he could make her dog immortal, a vegan restaurateur finds her life veering off the rails. And the trailer:

Tomorrow

This 2015 documentary is streaming on Netflix in Australia from March 26. While Tomorrow is a documentary from nearly seven years ago, it’s still very relevant. While the world’s climate is certainly changing, instead of showing the worst that can happen, Tomorrow takes a different approach, focusing instead on the people suggesting solutions and their actions. Here’s the trailer.

Check back next month and we’ll give you our recommendations for April. While you’re here, why not check out everything streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, Disney+ and Shudder in Australia next month.