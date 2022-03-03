5 TV Shows and Movies To Check Out on Disney+ This Month

Disney+ is the home to all things Star Wars and Marvel for fans in Australia, and there’s a decent bunch of content hitting the streaming service this month.

At Disney+ Day in November, we got a glimpse of what we can expect from the streaming service here in Australia in the coming months. While many of those TV shows and movies are yet to be released, there’s still a decent amount of content coming in March to Disney+.

Here’s five things we’ll be watching this month on Disney+.

The Dropout

First up on Gizmodo Australia’s list of recommendations for Disney+ streaming this month is The Dropout. The Dropout tells the tale of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of blood testing startup Theranos, who will go down in history as the female entrepreneur who took Silicon Valley by storm, leaving financial disaster in her wake. A California jury added another line to biography in January: a company executive guilty of so many crimes and The Dropout, staring Amanda Seyfried, will detail this whole saga. It lands on Disney+ in Australia today, March 3.

Turning Red

Another movie, this time a cute animation by the name of Turning Red. Streaming on Disney+ in Australia from March 11, Turning Red is about a young girl who has a habit of turning into a red panda (read: her period). Yep, Turning Red is a coming-of-age animated comedy from Pixar. The story follows Mei Lee, a 13-year-old girl, as she struggles with being an obedient daughter and focused student while also being a bit chaotic. Demonstrating her chaotic side is her ability to turn into a red panda… which she can’t control. It’s a power that exists within her family bloodline.

Trust

Disney+ is proving that it isn’t just superheros and cartoons its streaming service is good for in Australia, debuting the U.S. TV show Trust this month. The 10-episode first season is set in 1973 and recounts the abduction of John Paul Getty III, then-heir to Getty Oil, while he was in Italy.

The entire first season of Trust is streaming on Disney+ in Australia from March 2.

Assassin’s Creed

Next up on Gizmodo Australia’s recommendations for Disney+ is the Assassin’s Creed movie. Yeah, it’s a videogame movie, yeah, it’s not the best videogame movie but it’s not actually that bad. Set across two time periods, 15th-Century Spain and Modern Day Madrid, the Assassin’s Creed movie tells the story of Spanish assassin Aguilar de Nerha through a machine that allows users to relive ancestors memories. It’s a thriller with some great action and mystery abounds.

This 2016 dystopian flick hits Disney+ on March 23.

Moon Knight

You didn’t think we were going to sleep on Moon Knight landing on Disney+ this month, did you? One of the many Marvel TV shows making its way to Disney+ this year is Moon Knight, which will introduce us to a new and mysterious vigilante.

Moon Knight is a vigilante crime-fighter with a supernatural twist. Under the hood is a man named Marc Spector who was once left for dead in the desert while working as a mercenary and was revived by an Ancient Egyptian moon god. Moon Knight has a long history in Marvel comics, first appearing in Werewolf By Night (another title soon to be adapted on Disney+) and eventually crossing paths with the likes of Spider-Man, the Avengers and other Marvel superheroes. March 30 is when we can finally stream Moon Knight.

Check back next month and we’ll give you our recommendations for April. While you’re here, why not check out everything streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, Disney+ and Shudder in Australia next month.