5 Things to Binge on Binge This Month

Are you looking for something good to binge on, but don’t know where to start? There’s a handful of decent TV shows, movies and documentaries streaming on Binge in Australia this month, so we’ve compiled a little list of recommendations.

Here’s what the team at Gizmodo Australia will be streaming on Binge this month.

Raised By Wolves

The first recommendation on Gizmodo Australia’s list of what’s streaming on Binge this month is the sci-fi series Raised By Wolves. After Earth is torn apart by religious differences and the human race teeters on the edge of extinction, an atheistic android architect sends two creations – Mother and Father – to start a peaceful, godless colony on the planet Kepler-22b. The season 2 finale is debuting on Binge on March 17, so we recommend going back to the start and streaming the first season so you’re ready for the finale.

The Butterfly Effect

The Butterfly Effect is an absolutely brilliant return to 2004, where Ashton Kutcher and his friends consider what would have happened if they made different decisions throughout their life. It’s a very confronting sci-fi thriller that looks at the power of memory and the repercussions of events from our past that bleed into the present.

The Butterfly Effect is streaming on Binge from tomorrow.

Kung Fu

A quarter-life crisis results in Nicky Shen dropping out of college and embarking on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. Kung Fu follows her return to San Francisco, which is in a state unrecognisable from before.

Season 2 premieres on Binge in Australia on March 10, with episodes dropping weekly on the streaming service. You should definitely stream season 1 if you’re yet to.

Engineering That Built The World

Next up on Gizmodo Australia’s list of recommendations for Binge streaming this month is Engineering That Built The World. It’s a mini-series for the history buffs out there. It’s another spin-off of the History Channel’s “That Built” franchise, this time chronicling the stories of the visionaries behind the most epic builds of the past two centuries, such as the Golden Gate Bridge, the Panama Canal and the Statue of Liberty.

Engineering That Built The World is streaming on Binge from March 29.

Me You Madness

We haven’t seen this one yet, so it’s a little hard to encourage you to watch something that might be bad – so we can (hopefully not) suffer together on March 25 when Me You Madness starts streaming on Binge in Australia.

The synopsis is: A young thief cases an architectural dream house in Malibu, not realising it is the home of an eccentric female serial killer.

It seems fun, here’s hoping it is.

Check back next month and we’ll give you our recommendations for April. While you’re here, why not check out everything streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, Disney+ and Shudder in Australia next month.