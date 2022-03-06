5 Banger TV Shows and Movies Streaming on Amazon Prime Video This Month

If March continues with the trash weather across Australia, we’ve got a tiny bit of good news – there’s a handful of decent TV shows and movies streaming this month on Amazon Prime Video you can watch while stuck at home.

The streaming service does have a few goodies in store for March, but here’s five things we’ll definitely be watching this month on Amazon Prime Video, if you’re after some recommendations.

Upload

The first season of Upload truly engaged us here at Gizmodo Australia and now Amazon Prime is streaming all of season 2 this month. The premise of Upload is that a man is able to choose his own afterlife after his untimely death. This is via the ability to have his consciousness uploaded into a virtual world. But as is the case in the real world, money plays a big part of how your afterlife plays out. It’s funny, yet severely dystopian. Season 1 left us wanting more and I totally forgot about this show until I saw season 2 was dropping this month.

Upload season 2 hits Amazon on March 11.

Get Smart

This 2008 movie take of the infamous fictional spy Maxwell Smart is head-banging-against-the-wall frustrating, but that’s what makes Get Smart so good. Steve Carell is the perfect actor to pull of Smart’s lack of, well, smart, and Anne Hathaway as Agent 99 was truly perfect casting.

Get Smart is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Australia from March 16 and it’s great for mindless watching with a few giggles confirmed.

Star Trek: Picard

Next up on Gizmodo Australia’s list of recommendations for Amazon Prime Video streaming this month is Star Trek: Picard. Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, Rolling Stone reports, sees the franchise make a logical return to its roots by leaning on more episodic, stand-alone adventures — and putting its hero face-to-face with two old arch-nemeses.

If you liked season 1, no doubt you already knew season two landed on Friday.

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania is an animated flick centred on Dracula’s resort in Transylvania, which is where he raised his daughter Mavis in a safe environment, away from the humans. Hotel Transylvania has since become a place where monsters bring their families to vacation far from the frightening humans. It’s adorable and streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Australia now.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Any opportunity I can write about Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, I take. It’s my favourite show and if I can convince anyone to watch a show that has a whopping 23 seasons from start to finish, it’s this one.

If you’re not familiar (somehow), SVU is a crime drama series from absolute legend Dick Wolf that first aired in 1999. From this month, seasons 15 through 20 of SVU are streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Australia.

Check back next month and we’ll give you our recommendations for April. While you’re here, why not check out everything streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, Disney+ and Shudder in Australia next month.