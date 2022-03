Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Has Found Its Captain Kirk

Captain on the bridge!

Paramount+ has confirmed that the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will feature the return of the iconic captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise, James Tiberius Kirk. Paul Wesley, known for his roles in The Vampire Diaries, Amira and Sam, Medal of Honour, and more, will enter the Captain’s chair for the currently filming second season of the Star Trek spinoff series.

This story is updating…

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new one up here.