Spotify App Returns To Normal After Morning Nap

While most of us were preoccupied with Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event this morning, Spotify was taking a bit of a rest, with a glitch on its app experienced by a number of users.

From around 6 am AEDT, users were reporting being logged out of their Spotify accounts while listening to tunes, but instead of it being a result of a ‘hack’ of individual accounts, it appears to just be a bug affecting a tonne of people.

“Users are currently being logged out of Spotify and unable to log back in. This seems to be affecting mostly the mobile app,” Spotify wrote on its status page.

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! Keep an eye on the latest updates here: https://t.co/Flg90pl668 — SpotifyCares (@SpotifyCares) March 8, 2022

By 7 am AEDT, Spotify said things were looking much better.

Everything’s looking much better now! Give @SpotifyCares a shout if you still need help. — SpotifyCares (@SpotifyCares) March 8, 2022

But some users were still having issues.

In an updated status report from around 7.15 am AEDT, Spotify said things should be back to normal.

“We’re happy to say that users now should be able to log back in. If you’re still having issues, try restarting your device and also make sure to check out this Support page,” Spotify said, linking out to its standard help page.

“If you were able to log in, but can’t see your library, it’s possible that you logged in on a different account by mistake, so make sure to confirm your main account login details before continuing.”

The Spotify app appears to have an updated UI since the last time I opened the app after switching to Amazon Music Unlimited earlier this month, but aside from that, everything seems to be working fine at my end. While some Spotify users were reporting their playlists were gone, even for Premium subscribers, it isn’t the case for all users. Reach out to Spotify if your app/account is still not right, after working through their troubleshooting guide, of course.

Spotify hasn’t confirmed the reason for the app glitch as yet, but we’ll update you if it does.