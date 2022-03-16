Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Gag Reel Is Full of Spider-Stares and Spider-Hugs

Marvel and Sony have blessed live-action Spidey fans today and released an infinitely memeable gag reel starring all three Spider-Men. Most of the gags are, as usual, actors breaking character — but it’s always fun to watch performers giggle at inappropriate times in a narrative. I will state, on record, that Marvel’s mo-cap suits are consistent comedy gold.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland obviously pop up in this, as does Jamie Foxx, who loses his balance in an Electro-getup rig and quickly readjusts, muttering “Oh shit” under his breath and laughing at himself.

The whole video is charming, as these things usually are, but the crème de la crème is when Garfield goes in for a hug and wraps his arms around Maguire’s shoulders from behind. The two nuzzle and then pull away, laughing. Clearly the drama in the scene might have been lost during the reel, but it’s genuinely heartwarming to watch actors get along on-set, despite the fact that they have all taken up the Spider-Man mantle, and were asked to act, more or less, in direct competition with each other.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently available for digital streaming; it arrives on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 12.

