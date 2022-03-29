Sony’s New PlayStation Plus Subscription Arrives to Take On Xbox Game Pass

Sony is finally making a run at Xbox’s Game Pass subscription service with a new version of PlayStation Plus.

Sony’s new offering combines the streaming service PlayStation Now with the PlayStation Plus membership to create a new version of the latter. PlayStation Plus now consists of three membership tiers, each with its own costs and benefits.

Consistent across all tiers are the benefits enjoyed by current PlayStation Plus members, which include two monthly downloadable games, random discounts, cloud storage for saved games, and online multiplayer access. PlayStation Plus Essential is unchanged from the previous PS Plus membership, giving users the above benefits at the same $US9.99 ($14) monthly price.

PlayStation Plus Extra makes its debut at $US14.99 ($21) a month. For $US5 ($7) more a month, you get all of the “Essential” benefits plus access to 400 PS4 and PS5 games including “blockbuster” titles from Sony’s in-house studio. Blending PS Now with PS Plus, this is essentially Sony’s first run at a Game Pass Ultimate rival, and it even matches Microsoft on pricing. It’s worth noting that these 400 games are downloadable, not just available to stream.

PlayStation Plus Premium costs only slightly more, at $US17.99 ($25) monthly, and this is really where things get more Game-Pass-ey. The new tier comes with all of the “Plus Extra” goodies but adds another 340 games consisting of streamable PS3 games and a collection of streamable and downloadable “beloved classic games” from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP.

“The new Extra and Premium tiers represent a major evolution for PlayStation Plus. With these tiers, our key focus is to ensure that the hundreds of games we offer will include the best quality content that sets us apart,” wrote Jim Ryan, the president & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a blog post.

Sony didn’t list every game coming to each of these tiers, but it did name-drop a few heavy-hitters, including Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal. Ryan says the top two tiers contain “a library that will be regularly refreshed.”

These are some of the most critically acclaimed PS4 and PS5 games of the past few years, however, Sony is stopping short of bringing every PlayStation exclusive to the service on day one — a perk Xbox gamers enjoy with Game Pass. And while Sony is finally bringing its backlog of classic games to the PS5, gamers are required to pay a monthly price for this extended backward compatibility.

Below is a more detailed breakdown of each tier.

PlayStation Plus Essential

Benefits : Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today, such as two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games, online multiplayer access. There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this tier.

: Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today, such as two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games, online multiplayer access. There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this tier. Price: PlayStation Plus Essential remains the same as the current price for PlayStation Plus.United States: $US9.99 ($14) monthly / $US24.99 ($35) quarterly / $US59.99 ($83) yearly. Europe: €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly. United Kingdom: £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly. Japan: ¥850 monthly / ¥2,150 quarterly / ¥5,143 yearly.

PlayStation Plus Extra

Benefits : Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier. Adds a catalogue of up to 400* of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalogue and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

: Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier. Adds a catalogue of up to 400* of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalogue and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play. Price:United States: $US14.99 ($21) monthly / $US39.99 ($56) quarterly / $US99.99 ($139) yearly. Europe: €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 yearly. United Kingdom: £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly. Japan: ¥1,300 monthly / ¥3,600 quarterly / ¥8,600 yearly.

PlayStation Plus Premium