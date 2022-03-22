The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Skip Between Universes in This Clip From the Star-Studded Parallel Man

March 23, 2022
A still from the upcoming show, Parallel Man. (Screenshot: FutureDude Entertaiment)

Fennic Shand from The Mandalorian, Spike from Cowboy Bebop, and Sylens from Horizon Zero Dawn are teaming up for a new universe-hopping adventure. Not one that links those franchises, unfortunately, but for a show called Parallel Man: Infinite Pursuit. It’s about a super-soldier trying to save the universe with the ability to jump between parallel Earths, and we’ve got an exclusive clip.

From the mind of filmmaker Jeffrey Morris, Parallel Man will debut on Gunpowder & Sky’s sci-fi label Dust March 28. John Cho (Cowboy Bebop, Star Trek) is the voice of the show’s main character, Commander Nick Morgan, a rogue soldier traversing the multiverse in hopes of saving it. Nick is aided by an advanced AI named Atlas, voiced by Lance Reddick (John Wick, The Wire, Horizon), and together they’ll face off with Major Mackenzie Cartwright, a mercenary tasked with hunting down Morgan. She’s voiced by Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett, Agents of SHIELD).

Pretty stacked cast for an animated online show but if you watch this exclusive clip you’ll get an idea of why. This looks like a ton of fun.

Not in that clip is Wen’s character, Mackenzie. Mackenzie isn’t only an elite soldier on the hunt for Morgan, she’s the President’s daughter, which sounds like an asset but might end up being a liability. Here’s an exclusive look at her.

Mackenzie Cartwright, voiced by Ming-Na Wen from Parallel man (Image: FutureDude Entertaiment)Mackenzie Cartwright, voiced by Ming-Na Wen from Parallel man (Image: FutureDude Entertaiment)

And, just because it’s fun, here are some photos of those stars with Parallel Man’s Jeffrey Morris.

Cho and Wen with Jeffrey Morgan of FutureDude. (Image: FutureDude Entertainment)Cho and Wen with Jeffrey Morgan of FutureDude. (Image: FutureDude Entertainment)

Parallel Man is one of two shows Dust is premiering from Morgan’s company, FutureDude Entertainment. It debuts on March 28 and then on April 18, there’s a live-action short called Oceanus: Act One. It’s set in a near-future where human-whale communication has been solved, and is set in a majestic underwater city. It features Sharif Atkins (ER), Bruce Davison (X-Men), Megan Dodds (For All Mankind), and Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange) . Learn more about Dust here.

