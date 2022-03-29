Sharon Stone Returns to Comic Book Villainy for Blue Beetle

Sharon Stone is in talks to play Victoria Kord, the main villain in DC Comics’ forthcoming film Blue Beetle, reports The Wrap. She joins a stacked cast that includes Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle, the also-just-announced Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C., Apocalypto) as Carapax the Indestructible Man, George Lopez as Uncle Rudy, and Harvey Guillén (What We Do in The Shadows).

Stone is a veteran actor who broke out in 1992 with the erotic thriller Basic Instinct. Her work hasn’t really let up in the nearly 30 years she’s been on screen, and she’s garnered both Academy and Emmy nods along the way. I still fondly remember 2004’s Catwoman as a campy classic; Stone plays opposite Halle Berry as the beauty HBIC Laurel Hedare, out for blood (and the secret to eternal youth). She’ll next be seen on the second season of HBO’s The Flight Attendant.

Kord is a new character created for the film, and it’s unknown what her character will be like besides “evil,” and “portrayed by an incredible actress.” There is a tie-in here to one of the Blue Beetles of past issues — Ted Kord. The name is ripe for teaser theories, which I will happily leave to Reddit to work on until the film drops. The plot of the film itself will follow Jaime Reyes, a working-class Mexican-American teenager as he discovers a mystical object (likely the Blue Beetle Scarab, per the comics) that gives him access to a superpowered suit.

Slated to direct is Angel Manuel Soto, the breakout Puerto Rican director of Charm City Kings. He has stated that authenticity and a genuine connection to the characters has driven his casting, and the incredible slate of Latines already connected to the project confirm that he’s not messing around when it comes to accurate, respectful representation. Soto said to The Wrap, “initially, my goal with finding the family was to be able to have an authentic group of people, not just as authentic on the Latino side, but authentic on the accents and authentic on the experience overall.”

Blue Beetle is set to be released theatrically on August 18, 2023.