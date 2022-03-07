Samsung Will Reportedly Release Update to Tackle App Throttling Issues

Last week, reports emerged that Samsung was throttling the performance of thousands of apps on some of its Android phones. The company over the weekend addressed these complaints.

As reported by Ars Technica at the time, users found the native ‘Game Optimizing Service’ contained a list of approximately 10,000 apps that were being throttled, from social media apps to games and everything in between. This list, they said, was basically every popular app one could think of, except benchmark apps.

In a statement provided to The Verge, and later, Tech Crunch, Samsung addressed the issue.

“We value the feedback we receive about our products and after careful consideration, we plan to roll out a software update soon so users can control the performance while running game apps,” said Samsung spokesperson Kelly Yeo in a statement to The Verge.

“Our priority is to deliver the best mobile experience for consumers.”

According to The Verge report, Yeo said the Game Optimizing Service has been designed to help game apps “achieve great performance while managing device temperature effectively” and that it doesn’t manage the performance of non-gaming apps.

Samsung Korea had previously posted a statement in its Samsung Members app, which was translated into English by Twitter user Dohyun Kim.

As noted by the Tech Crunch report, Samsung isn’t the only manufacturer to get caught throttling apps, with OnePlus last year admitting that the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro throttled many popular apps to improve battery life.

It’s not clear when the update will begin rolling out.