Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolies Samsung A Series Phone Plans, All in One Place

Earlier today, Samsung unveiled its 2022 range of budget-friendly smartphones, and with the new A Series out the door, it’s time to decipher all the available plans if you’re looking to get your hands on one.

Samsung’s 2022 A Series is all about decent phones for a decent price. Five phones are included in the 2022 range: the Galaxy A13 4G, the Galaxy A23 4G, the Galaxy A33 5G, the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A73 5G.

We break down the specs for each phone over here, but below you’ll find the phone plans for Samsung’s A Series from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths (yep, Woolworths, they have some pretty good phone deals, as an added FYI).

As a bonus, you can pick up the Samsung Buds 2 if you go with Optus, Vodafone or Woolworths’ A Series plans, and the Buds Live if you opt for Big T.

Here are the 24-month A Series plans

and here are the 36-month plans