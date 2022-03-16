I Love Samsung’s New Spinning TV

Another year, another range of TVs from Samsung. This time Samsung has revealed its new range of screens and soundbars, including the new Frame TV which does a spin.

No, seriously, it does a spinny (with an additional mount). It’s definitely the highlight of the Samsung 2022 TV and soundbar range.

How cool, right?! A TV that spins using an auto-rotating panel in the back. This immediately wowed me when I was shown it (how could it not?) but the Samsung event I attended was filled with a range of interesting TVs.

The Frame (2022 edition)

Let’s start with the 2022 model Samsung The Frame TV (not ‘Frame’, it’s ‘The Frame’). This TV is available in 32, 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85-inch models, with rotating accessories starting at $499 for the wall-mounted rotator (a stand-mounted rotator is $599). It’s Samsung’s art display screen, packed with an anti-glare technology that I found super impressive. In a well-lit room, The Frame produced an incredible image without much glare at all. Even holding my phone torch up to it, it was responding to glare unlike any TV screen I had ever seen. Additionally, The Serif and The Sero (two variants of The Frame with different frames surrounding the screen) are also part of this line.

Prices for the new The Frame range from $799 for the 32-inch model and go all the way up to $4,999 for the 85-inch model.

OS changes

The Samsung 2022 TV series has a revamped operating system, providing much easier navigation than earlier models. From what we saw at the demo, it was quick to respond and had all the apps that an Aussie TV-aholic would want. It was smooth, which is all I ask from a smart TV operating system.

Also, as we were shown, the 2022 range of TVs feature a calibration feature where you put your phone up against the screen and calibrate using your phone camera. It’s not perfect, but you get the option of a basic, 30-second calibration or a full 10-minute calibration (if you can stand for that long). These TVs also feature support for NFT displays.

New brackets

Just quickly, the rotating bracket is compatible with The Frame and The Samsung Neo QLED 2022 range (models up to 65-inch respectively). There are also new slim-fit wall mounts available (ranging from $199 to $299), which are compatible with each 2022 model 43 to 85-inch TV here except for the Q80A and the AU7000. Which reminds me…

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K

This is the flagship Samsung TV of the 2022 range. The Samsung Neo QLED 8K is available in 65, 75 and 85-inch variants, with the Samsung Neo QLED 4K (the same range with a downgraded screen) available in 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85-inch variants.

The NEO range features a quantum processor and adaptive light technology, which dynamically changes the backlight technology more fittingly to match the objects on the screen. Real Depth Enhancer technology is also inbuilt, processing image distances and shapes to create a sense of depth (The Frame has this too and it’s really cool).

Moreover, with an inbuilt sensor that tracks the tones of a room, the Neo QLED 2022 changes brightness and offers warmer tones depending on lighting changes in the room.

Supposedly, the greyscale of the Samsung Neo QLED range has been quadrupled when compared to the 2021 range, enhancing darker tones on the screen, forming the “most accurate image ever produced on a Samsung TV”. Also, the NEO QLED range features an Object Tracking Sound feature, which changes sound direction from the TV depending on moving objects in the room (like if you go to get the popcorn out of the microwave). The 2022 Neo QLED is also the first TV to support Dolby Atmos.

Watching some content on this TV, I was very impressed. Colours looked amazing, if a bit washed out in the background in some high-shadow areas. That said, the customisation options for this TV were pretty deep.

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K range is pretty pricey, starting at $4,699 for the 65-inch model and going up to $11,999 for the 85-inch model.

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K range is a little cheaper, starting at $2,299 for the 50-inch model and going up to $6,999 for the 85-inch model.

Samsung brings the sound

Samsung’s new soundbar is pretty impressive, offering the first wireless soundbar experience with Dolby Atmos through a Wi-Fi channel (not Bluetooth!).

The top-of-the-line Q990B is what I got to experience during the launch event, where I was treated to a scene from Avengers: Endgame and got to watch some Byron Baes and the She-Ra: Princess of Power intro later on (banger show by the way, watch it if you haven’t already). It sounded really good, although the base wasn’t as noticeable as I wish it was.

Additionally, the soundbar can work concurrently with the TV speakers and any additional speakers connected to it, if you want greater audio. The Q990B soundbar comes with a subwoofer, top-firing speaker channels and a really neat, minimalist design.

Prices for the 2022 range of Samsung speakers start at $599 and go up to $2,099 (that’s the Q990B, the model above).

Devices from the Samsung 2022 TV and soundbar range are available from today in Australia.