Razor’s New Electric Scooter Will Make You Feel Like an Awkward Teen Who Can’t Skateboard Again

If you were born in the ‘90s and spent your formative years in the early aughts, you probably zoomed around your neighbourhood on the iconic Razor scooter. A couple of decades later, Razor is reviving its original scooter model so that grown-up ‘90s kids can feel like a kid again as they skip the bus on their way to work.

First launched back in 2000, the Razor A scooter was immediately a must-have and sold millions of units the first year it hit the market. Scooters were far from a new idea when the Razor A was introduced, but at the time skateboarding had been enjoying a boom in popularity (Tony Hawk famously landed his 900 at the X Games in 1999), and as cool as the sport had become, skateboarding still had a steep learning curve. The Razor A was much easier to learn to ride (you didn’t even have to know how to ride a bike), and in addition to durable wheels similar to what you’d find on inline skates, it also featured a clever folding design that made it highly portable. You could ride your Razor to the mall, and then stash it (albeit awkwardly) in a backpack.

Visit any skate park in the country, and you may find more kids on Razor-like scooters than skateboards these days. So, to capitalise on the continued popularity of the toy — as well as retro nostalgia — Razor is resurrecting the original Razor A as the new Razor Icon that’s now supersized to accommodate adult riders hoping to recapture their youth.

Gif: Razor

The Razor Icon is still made from aircraft-grade aluminium, so it should easily survive sick stunts, but it’s doubtful that 30-year-olds who grew up with the toy are planning to spend a day at the skate park. So in addition to a larger adult-compatible frame, the Razor Icon also includes a 350-watt motor powering the rear wheel that allows the electric scooter to hit speeds up to 29 km per hour with a range of about 29 km on a full charge of its 36-volt lithium-ion battery. (That range may vary depending on the terrain and number of hills you tackle on your ride.)

Image: Razor

The solid rubber wheels of the Razor A have been replaced with 8.5-inch airless tires here to help smooth out rides, while safety features include a headlight and red LEDs in the back that illuminate when the brakes are applied. But the biggest difference between the original Razor A and the new Razor Icon is that you can’t stroll into your local Toys “R” Us to buy one. Not only is the once-popular toy chain mostly dead, but Razor is launching the Icon through a Kickstarter campaign first, with delivery set for sometime in August for the earliest backers.

Those who back the Razor Icon first can take advantage of early-bird pricing and get one for $US549 ($762) in one of five different colours, while pricing jumps up to $US599 ($832) when the first 125 are claimed. The eventual MSRP when the Icon hits stores will be a bit higher than that (Razor promises the price tag will still be under $US1,000 ($1,388)) and will hopefully include expanded availability as the Razor Icon’s Kickstarter availability, unfortunately, appears to be limited to the U.S. only.