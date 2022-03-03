Give Your Gaming PC an RGB Refresh With up to 50% Off These Razer Accessories

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Razer is one of the world’s leading gaming brands when it comes to PC gaming, and are responsible for a wide range of much-loved accessories including keyboards, mouses, headsets and gaming chairs. You may have spotted its triple-headed snake trademark on a number of your favourite streamers’ set-ups, whether they play on PC, mobile or console.

Whether you’re after an ergonomic mouse that supports your wrist, or an extra clicky keyboard to defeat your online enemies with dexterity, Razer truly has it all. And they ensure all of their products look good while doing it.

Right now, eBay Australia has discounted a range of Razer’s bestselling PC gaming accessories and we’ve taken the liberty of rounding up the best deals for you below.

Get up to 37% off on these Razer BlackWidow gaming keyboards

If you’re after a mechanical gaming keyboard that won’t take up too much space on your desk, look to the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed gaming keyboard. Its doubleshot ABS keys can endure even the most intense of gaming sessions and its 65% form factor is designed to offer sleek and compact performance. Not only can you use it wirelessly, but you’ll be able to enjoy up to 200 hours of battery life. You can shop it here for $169.99, down from $269.99.

For those interested in a more ergonomic keyboard that will offer better wrist support, you can turn to the Razer BlackWidow V3. This mechanical gaming keyboard also offers doubleshot ABS keys and boasts an 800 million keystroke lifespan. All of its keys also happen to be fully programable, so you can customise it to your comfort or preference.

It’s constructed from aluminium, which means it’s tanky enough to sustain through prolonged and rigorous gaming sessions. It even happens to feature a multi-function roller wheel and media key, so that you can configure them to adjust your brightness or volume settings with ease. Grab the Razer BlackWidow V3 here for $149, down from $239.

Score up to 48% on these gaming mouses

For a gaming mouse that offers wireless connectivity, ergonomic support and looks cutting-edge in design, Razer has a bunch of options to choose from. The most budget-friendly option is the Razer Basilisk X gaming mouse for $58.50 (down from $109). It happens to be 25% faster than most wireless mouses around and in Bluetooth mode, its battery life is sustainable for a whopping 450 hours. Its overall click lifetime is advertised at up to 50 million clicks.

For a smidge more, you can pay $59 (save $55) for the Razer Orochi V2 mobile wireless gaming mouse. One of Razer’s most lightweight mouses available, it weighs a feathery 65 grams. It happens to support dual wireless connectivity for both Bluetooth and HyperSpeed Wireless Mode. Its battery life is also impressive, maintaining 950 hours with Bluetooth and 425 hours via HyperSpeed. It even comes with six programmable buttons for easier access and so you can make quick fire decisions on the fly. Shop it here.

Next up is Razer’s signature gaming mouse, the wireless DeathAdder V2 Pro, which is currently 45% off. The Razer DeathAdder comes with “20,000 DPI, fine-tuned scroll wheel tactility and injection-molded rubber side grips”. Its been upgraded with a new and improved sensor with 99.6% resolution accuracy, so you can click and scroll with fluid precision.

The Razer DeathAdder has even been reviewed and validated by eSports pros and is one of the brand’s top-selling mouses, with 10 million sold worldwide. Grab the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro here for $119, down from $219.

Enjoy 54% off on these headsets

The cheapest Razer headset you can find on eBay at the moment is the BlackShark V2 X for $72.15 (down from $139). It features TriForce 50mm drivers, advanced passive noise cancellation and breathable memory foam cushions for your comfort. However, one of its drawbacks is that it’s a wired headset, so you will need to unplug it every time you want to switch platforms. You can shop the BlackShark V2 wired Esports gaming headset here.

If you want the next step up, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is also on sale, so you can save $180 off its RRP. It boasts a triple threat of next level mic clarity plus audio and sound isolation, so you can thrive at the most intensive moments of play. Grab the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro here for $179, down from $360.

Next up is the Razer Nari Essential gaming headset, which is now down to $98.79 (from $169). This wireless headset is equipped with a uni-directional microphone, auto-adjusting headband and offers up to 16 hours of battery life. If you were hoping you could also use it with your Xbox, the two are not compatible. Shop it here.

You can also save $140 if you go with the Razer Kraken. It features custom-tuned 50mm drivers, an active-noise cancelling mic and even eyewear-friendly cooling gel cushions. The Razer Kraken surpasses competitors with a surround sound quality of 7.1, thanks to its THX spatial audio. You can also trust the Razer Kraken to block out the sound of your rig’s humming or the cheer of tournament crowds, so you can focus on what you do best. Pick up your Razer Kraken headphone set here for $119, down from $259.

In need of a sweet gaming chair to complete your set-up?

Lucky for you, eBay Australia has knocked a solid $200 off this ergonomic gaming chair that features lumbar support to help promote good posture while playing. It even comes with high-density memory foam cushions that will help prevent back pain after all those marathon sessions.

The Razer Iskur happens to be wrapped in a premium synthetic leather, which is made to last longer and sustain spillages better than most PU leather materials.

Get your Razer Iskur gaming chair here for $599, down from $799.95.