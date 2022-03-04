The Recent Run of Pokémon Games Are Currently on Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s been a pretty big last couple of months for Pokémon fans. October saw the release of the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes, followed by Pokémon Legends Arceus in late January. Early this week Nintendo announced the series next instalments, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, are due to hit the Nintendo Switch later this year. Pokémon fans are eating well at the moment.

If you’ve been sitting on the beach during this wave of releases and have finally decided to dive in, the good news is that all of these recent Pokémon titles are on sale right now.

You can currently pick up Pokémon Shining Pearl for $48 and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond for $58, which are both discounted down from $79.95. Nintendo is notorious for being pretty strict when it comes to discounting its big-name titles, so being able to save $30 off a first-party game is a pretty good deal in general, but the fact that it’s a fairly recent Pokémon release is nothing to sneeze at.

Unless you’re deadset on having certain Diamond-exclusive Pokémon in your team, that price for Shining Pearl is probably the lowest we’re going to see until something like the EOFY sales or Black Friday rolls around.

If you’re less interested in playing another Pokémon remake, you can also grab a deal on the series’ most ambitious titles of recent memory. Pokémon Legends Arceus is also on sale for $58 at the moment, so you’ll save just over $20 off its usual price tag.

Most of the reviews for Pokémon Legends Arceus have praised how its new take on the game’s formula, calling it a breath of fresh air that the series needed. It also features a hefty amount of large lads, which is something everyone can enjoy. If you weren’t too sure about picking it up right away and wanted to see how things played out with its launch, now’s the time.

Kotaku Australia really enjoyed Arceus‘ pivot to focusing on the research aspect of Pokémon: “having the protagonist’s journey be largely about discovering and researching Pokémon not only makes sense in the context of the game, but it feels like a good shift from the Pokémon formula without being too outlandish.”

The game isn’t without its flaws, with players criticising its visuals, maps that feel empty at times and an awful Pokémon sorting system. Personally, I think those criticisms are on point, but I think the game’s strengths outweigh its shortcomings. I’ve had a blast wandering around, looking for Pokémon and trying to complete every Pokédex entry. However, if I see another Paras I am most certainly going to scream.

You can pick up Pokémon Shining Pearl, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Legends Arceus on sale here.