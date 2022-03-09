The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Teaser Takes Us Back to Tatooine and Beyond

Published 2 hours ago: March 10, 2022 at 5:50 am
Filed to:anakin skywalker
Image: Lucasfilm

Now that The Book of Boba Fett/The Mandalorian season 2.5 is behind us, it’s time to look to the future — specifically, Obi-Wan Kenobi, thanks to this very first teaser trailer for the Disney+ show. The Star Wars TV series will not only star Ewan McGregor in the title role, but it will also see the Jedi knight come up against his old apprentice, Dark Lord of the Sith: Darth Vader. And yes, he will be played by a returning Hayden Christensen.

Enough talking, already! Check out the first teaser for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Here’s the official synopsis, in case you missed it: “The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi also brings back Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Owen and Beru Lars, as well as newcomers Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Moses Ingram, and more. The show will premiere on Disney+ on May 25, which just happens to be the day before this year’s Star Wars Celebration.

