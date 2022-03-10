Obi-Wan Kenobi Gets an Elegant Trailer for a More Civilised Age

The day has come, Star Wars fans. Ewan McGregor has returned to play Obi-Wan Kenobi in the self-titled Disney+ series, and we finally have a trailer.

The limited series is set to stream on Disney+ in May, bringing back one of the most loved Jedi in the Star Wars canon.

Here’s your rundown on Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Star Wars series that I and many other fans have been waiting for.

Hello there. — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) March 9, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi trailers

The first official teaser trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series has been released. It has ‘Duel of the Fates’ playing in the soundtrack. It features Inquisitors. I’m so ready.

Uuuh… That was amazing. I’m sure I speak for heaps of Star Wars fans when I say that I can’t wait for this series, even if The Book of Boba Fett was a bit slow. We’ll do a deep-dive down below.

Obi-Wan Kenobi poster

Disney has released an official poster for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi walking on the sands on Tatooine, the two suns in the background, brandishing his lightsaber.

I love Space Jesus.

Obi-Wan Kenobi plot

After watching the teaser trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, we now have a much better idea of what the limited series will be about. Focusing, of course, on an aged Obi-Wan, the show will centre around Inquisitors trying to find Kenobi and eliminate him.

Kenobi, mind you, being quite an important Jedi. In terms of the Jedi council, after Order 66 (which saw the mass killing of most Jedi throughout the galaxy) Kenobi and Yoda became the only still-living masters of the force. While there are several Jedi that survived the purge, notably Cere Junda, Cal Kestis, Quinlan Vos, Kanan Jarrus and Ahsoka (technically not a Jedi, but she deserved to be counted as one), Kenobi and Yoda were the only survivors of the Jedi council.

The Inquisitors, if you don’t know, are soldiers of the dark side, armed with red lightsabers (some of which spin, like in the trailer). It’s their job to hunt down surviving Jedi and further carry out the plans of The Empire. They’re about as elite as bad guys get in the Star Wars canon, below Darth Vader and The Emperor, of course. They were first introduced in Star Wars Rebels but also appeared in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Anyway, back to the show, it looks to focus on the survival of Kenobi. “Stay hidden” is a phrase muttered by the Jedi Master at the beginning of the trailer, blending the iconic ‘Battle of the Heroes’ and ‘Duel of the Fates’ songs in the background. Kenobi is seen looking over young Luke, indicating that he’ll protect the young hero during the show.

But I think it’s notable how globe-trotting (or, universe-trotting) the trailer is. I was expecting it to mostly take place on Tatooine, but it definitely looks like the show has some other planets in mind. One of them looks densely city-like, kind of like Coruscant. It’s difficult to say where the show will take Obi-Wan, but I’m excited to find out.

According to the Disney+ listing for Obi-Wan Kenobi, the story will take place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith. This would mean Luke is 10 years old at this time.

We actually already got a glimpse of Kenobi defending Luke in another show, Star Wars Rebels, when a returning Darth Maul posed a threat to Luke. Kenobi wasn’t going to take that.

Originally, Obi-Wan Kenobi was being considered as a spin-off movie, in the same way that Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story were. This, however, never eventuated. Instead, Obi-Wan Kenobi will be a limited series (meaning it’s unlikely to be that long and very unlikely to get a second series).

Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi will rematch in the Disney+ show

Thanks to some concept art revealed in the Disney+ Day teaser, a rematch between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi has been all but confirmed. Additional images have also been released.

While we know that the likely outcome of the rematch will be both of them living somehow (cause, you know, they go on to die in other ways), it’ll be awesome to see these two fan favourites duke it out for the third time.

Anyway, to tide you over until we see these two characters back in action, here’s their fight from A New Hope reimagined by fans.

Obi-Wan Kenobi cast

The titular role will be played by Ewan McGregor, the actor who played Kenobi in the prequel Star Wars movies (The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and The Revenge of the Sith).

Joining McGregor will be Hayden Christensen, the actor of Anakin Skywalker cum Darth Vader in the prequel trilogy, who will come back to play the villainous Vader again.

Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessel and Benny Safdie will all be joining the show as well.

Obi-Wan Kenobi release date

The Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series will be available for streaming from May 25 on Disney+.