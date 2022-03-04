Nubia Z40 Pro, One of the Best Phones You Haven’t Heard About

If a gaming-oriented phone with a discreet and beautiful design is difficult to find, one that is also affordable is a rare bird.

At the ZTE booth at Mobile World Congress 2022 we find the Nubia Z40 Pro, one of the few phone launches that have taken place during the fair, and perhaps one of the most attractive options that you have not heard of.

The Nubia Z40 Pro follows the design lines of its predecessor, which in turn was inspired by Samsung’s Galaxy Note. It is an attractive phone, with a balanced weight for its size (199 grams, 6.67 inches), which stands out above all for its raw power. Nubia’s new beast comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, Adreno 730 graphics, between 8 and 16 GB of RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage memory that varies between 128 and 512 GB.

The Nubia Z40 Pro has a 20:9 elongated AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It caters to gamers with its 144Hz refresh rate, 1000nits average brightness, and HDR10+ support.

The triple rear camera includes a 64 MP Sony IMX787 main sensor with a bright f/1.7 lens, a 50 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8 MP f/3.4 periscope camera. The front camera, which appears through a hole in the centre of the screen, reaches 16 MP f / 2.45.

The Nubia Z40 Pro does not have a microSD card tray, nor does it have a headphone jack. It does have 5G connectivity, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and a curious addition: magnetic wireless charging, similar to that of the latest iPhones, at 15 W. Wired charging reaches 80 W. The battery is 5000 mAh.

Its price in yuan translates to 485 euros for the 8 + 128 GB configuration, 524 euros for the 8 + 256 GB configuration, 566 euros for the 12 + 256 GB configuration, and 637 euros for the 12 + 512 GB configuration. Attractive prices on paper, in the absence of thoroughly testing the phone.

But it is not the only thing that ZTE has brought to Barcelona. The Chinese company presented under its own brand the ZTE Blade V40 series, which includes the ZTE Blade V40 5G, with a 7nm processor with 5G support; the ZTE Blade V40 Pro, with a 65W fast charge and a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel; and the ZTE Blade V40 Vita, with a huge 6,000 mAh battery.

This article is translated from Gizmodo en Español. Read the original article.