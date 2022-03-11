6 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds So You Can Mute the World and Crank Up the Volume

An extra bit of peace and quiet every now and then never hurt anybody. Whether you’re working at an office or from your living room, a pair of noise-cancelling headphones or earbuds can go a long way to help you really focus.

If your current work environment is a bit on the loud side or you find over-the-ear headphones uncomfortable to wear while working out, it might be time that you finally invested in a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds. These portable headphones will let you shut out the world so you can focus on your work or your favourite songs, with the added bonus of fitting neatly in your back pocket.

Here are six pairs of wireless earbuds that’ll give you top-quality audio performance and active noise cancellation (ANC).

The best noise-cancelling earbuds

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds – $499.95

Are Sennheiser’s Momentum 2 earbuds good? Yes. Are they also a $500 pair of earbuds? Also yes.

Sennheiser has a pretty good rep when it comes to having high-quality headphones and audio, and the Momentum 2 earbuds are no different. The earbuds have a 7-hour battery life with ANC on, with an additional 21 available via the charging case.

With 7mm dynamic drivers and a fully customisable EQ, the Sennheiser Momentum 2 earbuds sound great. While that price tag might be enough to turn some off these earbuds and depending on how big of an audiophile you are, the Momentum 2 are well worth the investment.

Where to buy Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds: Amazon Australia ($278) | Catch ($275) | Sennheiser ($329)

Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earbuds – $449.95

No list of noise-cancelling earbuds would be complete with something including something from Sony. Here at Gizmodo Australia, we’ve gone on about how much we love the over-the-ear WH-1000XM3 headphones, and that love extends to Sony’s earbuds too.

In our review of the WF-1000XM4, we were pretty taken by the earbud’s incredible noise-cancellation and sound quality, along with its great battery life (8 hours, with an additional 16 hours from the charging case).

To achieve that high-quality sound and noise cancellation, the Sony WF-1000XM4 use a V1 processor and 6mm driver, which has the added bonus of a reduced power drain. So you can listen for longer with fewer distractions.

Where to buy Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earbuds: Amazon Australia ($314) | Dick Smith ($319) | Sony ($388)

Apple AirPods Pro – $399

While the AirPods Pro might not sound as good as some of the other earbuds on this list, it makes up for any shortcomings with some excellent noise-cancelling and a comfy design.

That’s not to say these earbuds sound bad, though. The AirPods Pro uses a low-distortion driver and inside facing mics that help adjust audio playback based on the shape of your ear holes.

If you’re a dyed-in-the-wool Apple fan, there’s also the added convenience of how well these work when paired with your iPhone or iPad.

The AirPods Pro has a battery life of around 4.5 hours with ANC on, with a total of up to 24 hours available from the charging case. Just don’t accidentally put them through the wash.

Where to buy Apple AirPods Pro: Amazon Australia ($325) | Dick Smith ($299) | JB Hi-Fi ($329)

Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds – $399.95

The Bose QuietComfort noise-cancelling earbuds do exactly as it says on the box.

With 11 levels of active noise cancellation and a soft silicone design, these earbuds will help you drown out any external noise so you can focus 100% on your music while sitting comfortably in your ears for its 6-hour playback life.

The Bose QuietComfort are easy-to-use earbuds with some of the best audio quality out there. If you want crisp audio that maintains a deep bass, along with a solid user experience, these are the earbuds you want. For the price range, you can’t do much better than these.

Where to buy Bose QuietComfort noise-cancelling earbuds: Amazon Australia ($297) | Bose ($399.95) | The Good Guys ($399)

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless noise-cancelling earbuds – $299

Jabra’s Elite 85t earbuds combine high-quality audio with excellent noise cancellation and a crisp microphone.

These earbuds also come with three sets of silicone in-ear moulds, so you can have a more comfortable fit depending on the shape of your ear holes. Jabra’s Sound+ companion app also has a feature called “MyFit”, which will help you adjust your earbuds to improve the seal to get the most out of its ANC feature.

The companion app will also let you tinker with the earbud’s equaliser, but the Jabra 85t sound pretty well-balanced even when on the standard out-of-the-box setting. The Jabra 85t noise-cancelling earbuds have a battery life of 5.5 hours, with a total of 25 hours available with the charging case.

Where to buy Jabra Elite 85t noise-cancelling earbuds: Amazon Australia ($197) | Bing Lee ($199)

Panasonic RZ-S500 True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds – $249

If you’re looking for a more affordable option when picking a new pair of earbuds, the Panasonic RZ-S500 has got you covered. With decent noise cancellation and solid sound quality, these earbuds still measure up to the best of them.

The RZ-S500 earbuds have a battery life of around 6.5 hours, with a total of 19.5 hours via the charging case, and can also give you around 70 minutes of playback with a 15-minute quick charge.

If you plan to predominantly use your earbuds when working out, the Pansonic RZ-S500 is IPX4 water and sweat-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about accidentally ruining them after a run.

Where to buy Panasonic RZ-S500: Amazon Australia ($126.24) | Myer ($149)