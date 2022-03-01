Looking for an NBN Plan That Costs Less Than $60 a Month?

When it comes to NBN plans, sometimes all you want is a bargain. Not everyone wants or needs an expensive NBN plan.

What if you just want to binge a little content without paying for more than it feels like you’re using? What if you don’t have the need for speed?

Entry-level NBN plans aren’t quite as common as they used to be, but you can still get cheaper options. Here’s a look at what less than $60 per month will get you.

NBN 25 plans under $60

More affordable NBN plans often require a compromise. If you’re trying to bring down your bill, the easiest way to do so is to opt for a slower speed tier. As such, we’re going to start by looking at NBN 25 plans, as they’re the simplest way to keep your monthly spend under $60.

Tangerine has one of the cheapest unlimited NBN 25 plans around right now. You’ll pay $44.90 per month for your first six months, and then $59.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine’s plans are all no contract, so you can always leave when your discount runs out.

Tangerine also offers a 14-day risk-free trial. If you change your mind during your first fortnight, you can ask for a full refund of your plan fees. You won’t get your modem refunded if you buy one from Tangerine, but the telco’s modems are unlocked so they’ll work with other providers.

SpinTel has a similar deal where you’ll get unlimited data for $49 per month for your first six months, and then $59.95. Once again, this plan is contract-free.

Exetel is running a longer introductory offer, where you’ll pay $55 per month for your first year, and $65 per month thereafter. While that’s obviously over $60 per month when you get into your second year, there’s nothing stopping you from leaving.

If you’re looking for a plan without timed discounts, MATE has an NBN 25 option for $59 per month. You can get this down to $49 per month by also signing up to one of the telco’s SIM-only mobile plans. MATE’s plans are powered by the Telstra network and start at $20 per month with 10GB. It’s probably worth opting for the $25 per month SIM with 20GB instead, however.

Belong also has a NBN 25 plan at $60 per month, and you’ll get a free modem with it, as well as a SIM card with $80 credit in case you want to change mobile provider too. Belong’s cheapest mobile plan is $25 per month, so swapping over can get you as much as three months of free mobile service.

NBN 50 plans under $60

If you’re looking for an NBN 50 plan under $60 per month, your options are more limited. In addition, these plans are only this cheap thanks to introductory offers that expire after your first six months. These plans are all contract-free, however, so you can always bounce from provider to provider after your discounts run out.

SpinTel is one of your cheapest options for NBN 50 plans, charging $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. When you exclude discounts, that’s pretty much the cheapest NBN 50 plan around.

Tangerine is also up there when it comes to affordability. You’ll pay $54.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter. This plan has the the same 14-day risk-free trial a Tangerine’s NBN 25 offer.

Superloop has almost identical pricing at $54.95 per month for your first six months and $69.95 per month thereafter.

Dodo is a bit more expensive, charging $58 per month for your first six months and $75 per month thereafter, but if you’re in NSW or Victoria, you can save a further $10 per month by also getting your gas and electricity from the telco.

We’ve updated this article since it was first published, all pricing is up to date.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.