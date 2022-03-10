Nanoleaf’s Expensive Light Panels Are Over 20% Off Right Now

With working from home and studying by distance becoming the new normal, it’s essential to start thinking about ways to transform your workspace to help you concentrate and get your creative juices flowing. That’s where Nanoleaf’s smart lights come in. With the touch of your palm, you can change the panels to any colour, just like magic.

However, with great power comes Nanoleaf’s hefty price tag. When a Shapes starter kit usually retails for $350, it’s not a purchase you can just splash out on without really having thought about it first. Depending on your budget, these expensive Shapes sets may have just become affordable with sales across most of Nanoleaf’s smart lighting range.

From light panels to smart bulbs and even Nanoleaf’s brand new Lines series, there are plenty of sales available that’ll colour you happy. These deals are only available until March 23, so you’ve got just under a fortnight to pick up one of these Nanoleaf kits – here’s what you can grab.

Save up to 23% off select Nanoleaf light panels

Nanoleaf’s Canvas and Shapes line are very different to the usual “smart lights” setup. Instead of an LED light bulb or light strip, these lights are a series of panels that you can rearrange and join with one another to create geometric patterns on your wall.

These Nanoleaf light panels also respond to external stimuli. Touching them will make the panels flash a different colour, and you can also have them respond to the music you’re playing.

You still control them via a phone app and program them to display any number of bright and colourful patterns.

You can currently save up to 23% off the price tag of the starter kits for the Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle, Shapes Hexagon and Canvas light panels – so you’ll be able to save $70 to $80 off their usual $349 price tag.

In Gizmodo’s review of the triangle Shapes, we noted the therapeutic effect these smart lights have:

My sleep has improved significantly while I’ve been using the Nanoleaf lights, as has my mood. While it’s hard to properly gauge the exact impact in numbers, I’ve noticed I’m much more relaxed using the devices to read before bed. Like being in a warm bath, they’re great for carving out time for yourself and focusing on your mental health.

If you’re good for smart panels or want to try something different with your aesthetic vibes, Nanoleaf’s latest smart light series is worth checking out too.

Launched back in October of last year, the Lines are more or less LED lighting of the Shapes but condensed down to bars. While they might look visibly different, the Lines function with the level of versatility when it comes to creating light scenes and modular designs. The 15-piece Nanoleaf Lines starter kit is currently on sale for $440.98 (down from $539.99), while the nine-piece Lines pack is $279 (down from $349).

Pick up Nanoleaf starter kits under $200

If you want to take advantage of these deals, but don’t want to crack a $200 budget, the five-pack Shapes Hexagon starter kit is on sale for $185 (down from $229.99), and the five-pack Shapes Triangles Mini starter kit is available for $148 (down from $189).

But if you already own one of these starter kits, the Shapes hexagon extension set is also currently on sale for 26% off too. Like what you see? Then add on the Shapes triangles expansion for a sweet $84.52 (down from $119.99).

Get up to $20 off Nanoleaf Essentials

If you’re less interested in these light panels and would prefer something more traditional in terms of lighting, you can also grab a Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Bulb for $28, down from its usual $39.99 price tag. We were pretty impressed with them in our review and found changing the colours to be super satisfying as well as easy to use.

You can also grab an Essentials three-pack for $79, which brings the individual bulb cost down to $26.33 each.

And finally, the Nanoleaf lightstrip is also on sale for $78 (down from $99.99), so you can deck out your TV with a mesmerising rainbow hue. You can even use them to give your desk space a literal glow-up, just like we did.