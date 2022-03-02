Convert Your Home Into A Smart One With These Futuristic Gadgets

As it turns out, a house can fall out of touch as quickly as a smartphone can. We’re not just referring to it needing a new paint job or a couple of replacement roof tiles. In fact, we’re talking more about the ways that you can transform your home into a smart one.

As technology evolves rapidly, so too does security systems, communication devices and cleaning products. If you want to keep your house up-to-date, we’ve rounded up a range of must-have smart home gadgets that will allow you catch up to the 21st century.

Check them out below.

Home security starts at the front door. With the Ring Video Doorbell 4, you can receive notifications whenever someone’s at the door and check out who it is even if you’re sitting on the opposite end of the house. Thanks to its 1,080p HD resolution camera, you’ll always be able to tell who’s waiting outside in crisp detail.

If you’re upstairs and a delivery man has buzzed asking you where they can drop off your package, you can speak through your phone to let them know you’re home and they’re free to leave it on your doormat.

When you’re out, this smart doorbell can act like a home answering system. For example, if a friend has spontaneously dropped in, you can tell them through a pre-recorded message that you’ll be back soon or to come again later.

Pick up the Ring Video Doorbell 4 here for $319.

If your cat has a habit of bringing a friend or two home, or perhaps you’d prefer to keep your cat indoors at night, you can trade your current cat flap for this microchip-enabled one.

It comes with a four-way lock, including “locked”, “unlocked”, “enter only” or “exit only”, so you can keep your cat as secure as you like. If you happen to own a lot of pets, never fear because the PetSafe microchip activated cat flap can scan up to 40 microchips.

Get one here for $115.35.

How about a vacuum cleaner that not only sucks, but can mop too? The Ecovacs Deebot N8 will keep your home tidy and dust-free with its 2,300Pa suctioning power and 99% bacterial removal. It can easily remove dust, pet hair and dirt from carpets and even rugs.

Through the Ecovacs app, you can map your whole house so that your robot vacuum cleaner can find its way through your home, even if it’s multi-levelled. You can also set cleaning schedules for it to follow and no-go zones to mark the rooms you want it to ignore. It’s even voice control-compatible, so you can tell it to start and stop if you need to move things out of its way.

If only it could clean your toilet as well.

Shop the Ecovacs Deebot N8 robot vacuum here for $599 with coupon.

Who needs to get up to alter their thermostat these days? Not you, that’s for sure. This smart thermostat by Ecobee will ultimately help you save 26% on heating and cooling thanks to its handy SmartSensor. It can detect when a window or door is left open and automatically pause your air-con so you don’t use up valuable energy.

Through the Ecobee app, you can always check and change the temperature to your liking or you can use voice control to dial it up or down.

It’s even compatible with a wide range of Smart home systems including Apple, Alexa and Google.

Grab one here for $382.42.

Eventually, fumbling through your bag or pockets to find your keys will become a thing of the past. With fingerprint technology on the rise, unlocking your home will be as simple as unlocking your phone. The ULTRALOQ smart lock U-Bolt Pro is a 6-in-1 keyless entry door lock that uses your biometric fingerprint to unlock your front door.

Not only can it unlock your house door, but it can also deliver a full report of who’s entered your home and exactly when they did through the smartphone app. If you’re going away, you can even grant temporary or restricted access to friends, house sitters or handymen through a special code or eKey.

The smart lock also knows to automatically lock your door upon closure, so that you never have to remember to secure it yourself. In the event it doesn’t work or malfunctions, don’t worry because it has a mechanical key backup. Pair this with the Ring Video Doorbell and nobody’s getting past your front door’s defences.

Shop it here for $212.49, down from $299.99.

You can keep a watchful eye on your home with the TP-Link Tapo C200, a security camera that will feed footage right to your smartphone. When in use, the Tapo C200 provides you with live audio and two-way audio. So if you’ve got a four-legged friend who you suspect is getting into mischief while you’re not home, you can literally give them a yell. This camera also comes with a built-in motion sensor that will automatically send you notifications if it detects anything.

In terms of movement, this handy camera has a full 360-degree horizontal range and a 114-degree vertical range. It can record video in 1080p high-definition and uses a MicroSD for storage (up to 128GB) to record up to 384 hours of footage. The camera can also run a night vision mode, helping you keep watch over your house after dark.

Click here to grab the TP-Link Tapo C200 Camera, which is currently on sale for $46.43, down from $55.

Not everything in your house is automatically smart – but an awful lot of things can be easily lost, and that’s’ where Tile’s versatile trackers can help, especially within the home. While Tile’s reputation was built on community crowdsourced finding of things – anything you can attach a tile tracker to, basically – the Tile trackers can also work through Bluetooth within your home to beep when you need to find your keys, your TV remote, or anything else you’d care to place them on with ease.

This bundle includes a Tile Pro and a Tile Slim – the latter of which can fit neatly into your wallet.

Click here to buy the Tile performance bundle.

Why not start with the humble alarm clock? Strictly speaking that’s not the Echo Show 5‘s only use, but its small size does lend itself to sitting beside your bed, making smart home control, room monitoring and more available with a simple call to Amazon’s Alexa assistant. It also doesn’t hurt that it’s one of the least expensive smart home hubs you can buy, coming in at under $120.

Click here to buy an Amazon Echo Show 5.

Your home is probably awash with Wi-Fi, but did you ever consider using that Wi-Fi to help you maintain a healthy body weight? That’s where the Withings Body Weight and BMI Wi-Fi scales step in – or more accurately, where you step onto them – to let you easily track a range of body statistics for not only your use, but also up to 7 other family members in total. It’s even capable of tracking pregnancy weight while you’re expecting – and of course then tracking your healthy weight management afterwards too.

Click here to buy the Withings Body+ Scales.

Most smart home gadgets rely on Wi-Fi connectivity (although some will work with ethernet), but getting those Wi-Fi signals into the pokier areas of your home, or through brick extensions or other interference factors can be genuinely painful.

That’s where the use of a solid mesh router system like the Amazon eero can really help, making it easy to extend your network in a way that maximises throughput whether you’re streaming Netflix in the bedroom, playing video games in the living room or watching a recipe on your smart display in the kitchen. Amazon also sell the eero in a three-pack, providing plenty of coverage and fallback for even the largest homes.

Click here to buy the Amazon eero Mesh Router.

Smart lighting isn’t just about simple dimming – it can include coloured bulbs for that special occasion, security lighting within zones or just making it easier to get the lights on when you return home, or if you have to make that late night trip to the bathroom without the actual “trip” part.

The Philips Hue system encompasses a central hub that talks to an ever-increasing array of light types, including coverage for Edison or Bayonet type lights, downlights and much more. It’s also superbly flexible, with support for every smart assistant going, so you’ll quickly forget where the actual light switches are.

Click here to buy the Philips Hue Starter Kit for $240, down from $314.