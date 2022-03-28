More Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Gives a Peek at Chris Hemsworth’s New Look

Even more Teen Wolf stars are confirmed to return for the new movie. There’s somehow still hope Steven Spielberg’s Blackhawk DC movie could still happen. James Gunn teases major Marvel arrivals in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Plus, the battle for Riverdale’s soul begins. Spoilers, away!

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Variety reports Ian Bohen and Khyline Rhambo are confirmed to return for the the Teen Wolf movie as Peter Hale and Mason Hewitt, respectively. Additionally, Vince Mattis has joined the cast as Eli Hale, the “fifteen year-old son of Derek Hale,” opposite Nobi Nakanishi and Amy Lin Workman as two brand-new characters named Deputy Ishida and Hikari Zhang.

Blue Beetle

Keep your salt shakers at the ready, but according to a report from The Cosmic Circus, the villains of the Blue Beetle movie are Conrad “The Indestructible Man” Carpax and an undisclosed female villain believed to be Lady Styx.

Blackhawk

David Koepp provided an update on Steven Spielberg’s Blackhawk movie during a recent interview with Collider.

We have a script that’s very good and we all think it’s very good. There were a lot of management changes at Warner Bros, so I think we’ve just been kind of waiting for that to settle down, and for them to decide what they want to do with their DC Universe. Obviously I hope he does it, or if he doesn’t direct it, I hope he produces it — someone great directs. Because it would be a great deal of fun. I’m very fond of the script and I hope it comes together. But again, that’s one of those movies that’s gonna need $US200 ($278) million so, trying to get those whales off the beach is a big process.

Thor: Love & Thunder

A Hallmark ornament reveals another look at Thor’s new Love & Thunder costume, including a new helmet.

Hallmark ornaments out here leaking the new look for Thor #ThorLoveAndThunder #MCU pic.twitter.com/GidJb323Sw — Common Writer (@common_writer) March 25, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange 2 Updates has a new image of America Chavez in Multiverse of Madness.

New still of #AmericaChavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness! pic.twitter.com/PzBetjeZ6V — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) March 25, 2022

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Adam Pally fears a world where there may be a more than one Knuckles in a new clip from Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Different knuckles I guess, still terrifying scary #sonicmovie2 early access screenings April 6, tickets on sale April 8. https:https://t.co/6Rz1bhf5o9 praying I did this right?! 👟 pic.twitter.com/wet7fLgobl — adam pally (@adampally) March 25, 2022

Relatedly, Kid Cudi has released a video for his song from the movie’s soundtrack.

Lightyear

A new Lightyear TV spot aired during last night’s Oscars, largely built out of previously seen footage.

🚀Get ready to go beyond infinity with Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear, only in theaters June 17. pic.twitter.com/ZLpO6t5yCA — Pixar (@Pixar) March 28, 2022

Wyrmwood Apocalypse

A bounty hunter who captures uninfected survivors for the military believes a newly-discovered human/zombie hybrid is the key to saving the world in the trailer for Wyrmwood Apocalypse, coming to VOD April 14.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

During a recent interview with The Radio Times, James Gunn described The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special as the greatest thing he’s ever done:

The Holiday Special is the greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life. It’s totally ridiculous, and every day we can’t believe that we’re making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone’s ever seen before. I can’t wait for people to see it. And it’s out pretty soon. You know, it’s out this Christmas. It’s not like people have to wait that long.

Gunn also teased the special will introduce “more than one great new MCU character” on Twitter.

More than one great new MCU characters will be introduced. #GotGHolidaySpecial https://t.co/weRjRdQeko — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2022

Tom Swift

According to Spoiler TV, The CW’s Tom Swift premieres Tuesday, May 31 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) after a new episode of Superman & Lois.

Doctor Who

A few new images from Doctor Who’s “Legend of the Sea Devils” have surfaced. The episode is still expected to air sometime around Easter.

Legend of the Sea Devils 🏴‍☠️ Coming soon… #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/9TGBie1oDu — Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks (@bbcdoctorwho) March 26, 2022

The Flash

Everybody’s just kind of standing around in these photos from “Reckless,” the ironically-titled April 6 episode of The Flash. Head over to Flash TV News for more.

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Riverdale

Percival wants to purge Riverdale of homeless people in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Town.”

Charmed

A health spa’s water lily grows a mouth and starts shooting thorns at people in the trailer for this week’s episode of Charmed.

Moon Knight

Marc Spector doesn’t remember May Calamawy’s Layla in a new Moon Knight TV spot.

Outlander

Claire and Jamie attend a Loyalist event in Wilmington in honour of the Scottish heroine Flora MacDonald in the trailer for this week’s episode of Outlander.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045

World War III is on the horizon in the trailer for the new season of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Netflix also has a new trailer for the second half of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.

Spriggan

Finally, competing world powers hunt for dangerous, ancient technology in the trailer for Spriggan, premiering June 18 on Netflix.

